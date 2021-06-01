Ithaca, NY USA

Ithaca College Names Experienced Finance and Operations Leader As Vice President

Princeton University's executive director for facilities finance and administrative services, Tim Downs, has been named vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer (VPFA-CFO) at Ithaca College.
1-Jun-2021

Ithaca College Graduates Encouraged to Find A Gift in the Losses

Emmy-nominated television creator and producer Liz Tigelaar told some 1,300 Ithaca College graduates that the beauty in life comes in the questions and the unknowns, and to relish being in a moment where there is so much to discover. A 1998 IC...
24-May-2021

Ithaca College Launches High-Demand Physician Assistant Program for Fast-Growing Profession

Ithaca College is recruiting the first class for its new M.S. in Physician Assistant (PA) Studies program, designed to attract students who come from undergraduate pre-health profession programs such as health sciences, exercise science, athletic...
15-Apr-2021

2019 Cortaca Jug to Set Attendance Record

The New York City Chapter of the National Football Foundation (NYC/NFF), host of the 2019 Cortaca Jug game being played between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, has announced that ticket sales have set a new all-time record for a Division III...
3-Oct-2019

$30 Million Endowment Established to Support Park Scholar Program at Ithaca College

A $30 million gift — the largest to a single endowment fund Ithaca College has ever received — will facilitate access to the college’s Park Scholar Program, helping to ensure that high-achieving students from across the nation will continue...
14-Aug-2019

Ithaca College Selects National Leader as Marketing and Enrollment Strategy VP

Laurie Koehler, a national leader with over two decades of experience in developing and establishing a vision and direction for student recruitment and marketing at higher education institutions, has been named vice president for marketing and...
13-Jun-2019

Ithaca College Graduates Told They Have Great Responsibility to Next Generation

Mildred García, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, told graduates at Ithaca College’s 124th Commencement ceremony that they have a profound responsibility to use the achievement of their degree to serve as a...
19-May-2019

National Higher Education Leader to Deliver 2019 Ithaca College Commencement Address

A national leader in higher education has been selected to speak at Ithaca College’s 124th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 19. Mildred García, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), will deliver the...
1-Apr-2019


The mission of Ithaca College is to provide a foundation for a lifetime of learning, Ithaca College is dedicated to fostering intellectual growth, aesthetic appreciation, and character development in our students. The Ithaca College community thrives on the principles that knowledge is acquired through discipline, competence is established when knowledge is tempered by experience, and character is developed when competence is exercised for the benefit of others.

