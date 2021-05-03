Baltimore, MD USA

Up and Away -- Dean Leaves Large Shoes to Fill

Dean Patricia M. Davidson returns to her native Australia having taken the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to new heights of graduate education, earned four consecutive No. 1 rankings and brought a new building to East Baltimore, MD.
Marie Nolan Is Named Interim Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Professor and Executive Vice Dean Marie Nolan has been appointed to serve as interim dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She will begin the position on April 16 following the departure of Dean Patricia Davidson, who has accepted a position...
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Ranks No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is ranked the No. 1 accredited master’s nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report 2022 rankings. The Doctor of Nursing Practice program moved up one...
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Recognized in International Rankings

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has once again been ranked the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to the 2021 QS Global World University rankings.
Full Circle for Doctoral Nursing Student

When a hospital in Northern Virginia became her home away from home, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing made sure she didn't have to leave there to get a doctorate.
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Offers Free Online Course in Administering COVID-19 Vaccination

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has launched a free online course to help individuals, health departments, and other community organizations be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccination. The course covers vaccine safety, hesitancy,...
Nursing Professor and Community Activist Pauses to Reflect

At-risk women and children and the underserved of Baltimore have long had an advocate in Johns Hopkins Nursing Professor Phyllis Sharps. She aims to see her work continue even after she retires.
Military Brat Learns Key to Leadership: Listen

When you’re the new kid in town as frequently as Leah Woienski has been all her life, you learn to read a room, a school, or even a moment of potentially great social change—and see exactly where you fit.
About

The mission of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is to improve the health of individuals and diverse communities locally and globally through leadership and excellence in nursing education, research, practice, and service.

