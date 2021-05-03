Dean Patricia M. Davidson returns to her native Australia having taken the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to new heights of graduate education, earned four consecutive No. 1 rankings and brought a new building to East Baltimore, MD.

Professor and Executive Vice Dean Marie Nolan has been appointed to serve as interim dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She will begin the position on April 16 following the departure of Dean Patricia Davidson, who has accepted a position...

For the fourth consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is ranked the No. 1 accredited master’s nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report 2022 rankings. The Doctor of Nursing Practice program moved up one...

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has once again been ranked the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to the 2021 QS Global World University rankings.

When a hospital in Northern Virginia became her home away from home, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing made sure she didn't have to leave there to get a doctorate.

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has launched a free online course to help individuals, health departments, and other community organizations be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccination. The course covers vaccine safety, hesitancy,...

At-risk women and children and the underserved of Baltimore have long had an advocate in Johns Hopkins Nursing Professor Phyllis Sharps. She aims to see her work continue even after she retires.

When you’re the new kid in town as frequently as Leah Woienski has been all her life, you learn to read a room, a school, or even a moment of potentially great social change—and see exactly where you fit.

