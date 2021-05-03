Our News on Newswise
Up and Away -- Dean Leaves Large Shoes to Fill
Dean Patricia M. Davidson returns to her native Australia having taken the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to new heights of graduate education, earned four consecutive No. 1 rankings and brought a new building to East Baltimore, MD.
Marie Nolan Is Named Interim Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Professor and Executive Vice Dean Marie Nolan has been appointed to serve as interim dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She will begin the position on April 16 following the departure of Dean Patricia Davidson, who has accepted a position...
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Ranks No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report for Fourth Consecutive Year
For the fourth consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is ranked the No. 1 accredited master’s nursing program in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report 2022 rankings. The Doctor of Nursing Practice program moved up one...
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Recognized in International Rankings
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing has once again been ranked the No. 3 nursing school in the world, according to the 2021 QS Global World University rankings.
Full Circle for Doctoral Nursing Student
When a hospital in Northern Virginia became her home away from home, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing made sure she didn't have to leave there to get a doctorate.
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Offers Free Online Course in Administering COVID-19 Vaccination
The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has launched a free online course to help individuals, health departments, and other community organizations be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccination. The course covers vaccine safety, hesitancy,...
Nursing Professor and Community Activist Pauses to Reflect
At-risk women and children and the underserved of Baltimore have long had an advocate in Johns Hopkins Nursing Professor Phyllis Sharps. She aims to see her work continue even after she retires.
Military Brat Learns Key to Leadership: Listen
When you’re the new kid in town as frequently as Leah Woienski has been all her life, you learn to read a room, a school, or even a moment of potentially great social change—and see exactly where you fit.
COVID-19 and the Future of Higher Education / FB Live Event
16-Dec-2020 4:10 PM EST
VIDEO: Johns Hopkins Nursing Expert on Anxiety and Depression during Coronavirus
17-Apr-2020 5:10 PM EDT
Public Health Week Violence Prevention– How to Prevent Domestic Violence During COVID-19
6-Apr-2020 11:05 AM EDT
What We Know About the Coronavirus
27-Jan-2020 2:45 PM EST
What should health care professionals do to prepare for Coronavirus?
23-Jan-2020 8:50 AM EST
How can pregnant women keep themselves alive and safe from abuse? Johns Hopkins Nursing experts are developers of nationally known DV interventions.
6-Dec-2019 8:05 AM EST
Sarah Szanton, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing professor and developer of CAPABLE, will be live on POLITICO
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) Professor Sarah Szanton, PhD, ANP, FAAN, has been invited to serve on the POLITICO Live panel “Combating Chronic Conditions,” December 3, Washington DC. She will join panelists across the health care...
26-Nov-2019 5:05 PM EST
Twitter chat with HIV/AIDS experts from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Nov. 26, to prepare for World AIDS Day
