Laurel, MD USA

Brain-Computer Interface Enables Johns Hopkins Study Participant to Touch and Feel Holographic Objects

As part of a larger study exploring neural multiplexing and new modes of perception enabled by brain-computer interface (BCI), Johns Hopkins researchers have demonstrated the ability to “feel” virtual objects by integrating neural stimulation in...
Super Sticky: Johns Hopkins APL Creates Strong, Fast, Waterproof Adhesive

APL created an additive to turn commercial glue into a rapidly curing underwater adhesive that is effective on a range of surfaces, including aluminum, stainless steel, glass and plastic. The adhesive performed best on untreated aluminum surfaces...
Quadriplegic Patient Uses Brain Signals to Feed Himself with Two Advanced Prosthetic Arms

Almost two years into a research study conducted by Johns Hopkins APL and Johns Hopkins Medicine, a quadriplegic patient can now control two robotic arms with his brain — and can even feed himself.
Enhanced Phantom Limb Perception Improves Prosthesis Function, Study Finds

In exploring ways to make it easier for users to control a prosthesis, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, Maryland, found that giving them sensory stimulation enhances the perception of their phantom hand...
New Cyber Defense Feed Protects Government Systems in Live Trial Across Four States

A new automated data feed that helps defend state and local government computer systems from cyberattacks and rapidly blocks threats across state lines reduced cyber defense time from some three days to less than three minutes in a successful pilot...
Second Annual National Health Symposium Event Summary Available

The event summary for the second annual National Health Symposium, organized by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, is now available.
APL and the Intelligence Community Tackle Malware in the Age of AI

APL scientists are working with the intelligence community to develop fundamentally new methods to inspect artificial intelligence for Trojans — vulnerabilities that deep networks are exposed to during the AI training process.
Johns Hopkins APL Ranked No. 3 on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory secured the No. 3 spot on Fast Company’s 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators list — marking the second consecutive year that APL appeared among businesses and organizations around the globe honored...
About

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has provided solutions to national security and scientific challenges with engineering, integration, research and development, and analysis for more than 70 years. APL is our nation’s largest University Affiliated Research Center, with approximately 5,000 staff members and 600 ongoing sponsored research projects. Our scientists, engineers and analysts serve as trusted advisors and technical experts to the government, ensuring the reliability of complex technologies that safeguard our nation’s security and advance the frontiers of space. We also maintain independent research and development programs that pioneer and explore emerging technologies and concepts to address future national priorities.

