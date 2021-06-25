Our News on Newswise
Brain-Computer Interface Enables Johns Hopkins Study Participant to Touch and Feel Holographic Objects
As part of a larger study exploring neural multiplexing and new modes of perception enabled by brain-computer interface (BCI), Johns Hopkins researchers have demonstrated the ability to “feel” virtual objects by integrating neural stimulation in...
25-Jun-2021
Super Sticky: Johns Hopkins APL Creates Strong, Fast, Waterproof Adhesive
APL created an additive to turn commercial glue into a rapidly curing underwater adhesive that is effective on a range of surfaces, including aluminum, stainless steel, glass and plastic. The adhesive performed best on untreated aluminum surfaces...
16-Apr-2021
Quadriplegic Patient Uses Brain Signals to Feed Himself with Two Advanced Prosthetic Arms
Almost two years into a research study conducted by Johns Hopkins APL and Johns Hopkins Medicine, a quadriplegic patient can now control two robotic arms with his brain — and can even feed himself.
14-Dec-2020
Enhanced Phantom Limb Perception Improves Prosthesis Function, Study Finds
In exploring ways to make it easier for users to control a prosthesis, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, Maryland, found that giving them sensory stimulation enhances the perception of their phantom hand...
7-Dec-2020
New Cyber Defense Feed Protects Government Systems in Live Trial Across Four States
A new automated data feed that helps defend state and local government computer systems from cyberattacks and rapidly blocks threats across state lines reduced cyber defense time from some three days to less than three minutes in a successful pilot...
4-Dec-2020
Second Annual National Health Symposium Event Summary Available
The event summary for the second annual National Health Symposium, organized by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, is now available.
3-Nov-2020
APL and the Intelligence Community Tackle Malware in the Age of AI
APL scientists are working with the intelligence community to develop fundamentally new methods to inspect artificial intelligence for Trojans — vulnerabilities that deep networks are exposed to during the AI training process.
28-Aug-2020
Johns Hopkins APL Ranked No. 3 on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators List
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory secured the No. 3 spot on Fast Company’s 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators list — marking the second consecutive year that APL appeared among businesses and organizations around the globe honored...
29-Jul-2020
