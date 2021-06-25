As part of a larger study exploring neural multiplexing and new modes of perception enabled by brain-computer interface (BCI), Johns Hopkins researchers have demonstrated the ability to “feel” virtual objects by integrating neural stimulation in...

APL created an additive to turn commercial glue into a rapidly curing underwater adhesive that is effective on a range of surfaces, including aluminum, stainless steel, glass and plastic. The adhesive performed best on untreated aluminum surfaces...

Almost two years into a research study conducted by Johns Hopkins APL and Johns Hopkins Medicine, a quadriplegic patient can now control two robotic arms with his brain — and can even feed himself.

In exploring ways to make it easier for users to control a prosthesis, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, Maryland, found that giving them sensory stimulation enhances the perception of their phantom hand...

A new automated data feed that helps defend state and local government computer systems from cyberattacks and rapidly blocks threats across state lines reduced cyber defense time from some three days to less than three minutes in a successful pilot...

The event summary for the second annual National Health Symposium, organized by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, is now available.

APL scientists are working with the intelligence community to develop fundamentally new methods to inspect artificial intelligence for Trojans — vulnerabilities that deep networks are exposed to during the AI training process.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory secured the No. 3 spot on Fast Company’s 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators list — marking the second consecutive year that APL appeared among businesses and organizations around the globe honored...

