Charlottesville, VA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: JulyFocuscover.jpg

Neurosurgical Focus is Celebrating 25 Years of Publication:

Announcement of Neurosurgical Focus's 25th anniversary as well as listing the articles in the July issue
24-Jun-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: JulyFocusVideocover.jpg

July 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video Highlights Operative Approaches to Tumors in the Pineal Region

Announcement of July issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video
24-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: peds20-586_figure_prod_figure_3.jpg

Associations between head impact exposure and abnormal imaging findings in youth football players over consecutive seasons

Researchers examined the frequency and severity of head impacts experienced by youth football players and how exposure to head impacts changes from one year to the next in returning players, then compared the resulting data with findings on...
8-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: JuneFocuscover.jpg

June 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Biologics and Spinal Fusion”

Announcement of articles in the June 2021 issue of Neurosurgical Focus.
25-May-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MayFocuscover1.jpg

May 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Treatment of Spinal Cord and Spinal Axial Tumors”

Announcement of contents of the May Issue of Neurosurgical Focus
23-Apr-2021 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Longer Hospital Stay and Greater Medical Costs in Patients Undergoing Laminectomy Late in the Week and Discharged to Specialty Care

Researchers found that elective laminectomies performed late in the workweek, and those culminating in discharge to a specialty care facility, are associated with higher costs and unnecessarily longer stays in the hospital following a common...
29-Mar-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

April 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Controversies in the Management of Single-Suture Craniosynostosis”

Announcement of contents of the April 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus.
26-Mar-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

April 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video Highlights Craniosynostosis

Announcement of contents of the April 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.
26-Mar-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

AANS, CNS, & Joint Cerebrovascular Section Endorse Interventional Thrombectomy in Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and the Joint AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section strongly endorse interventional thrombectomy in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke based on findings of the...
24-Mar-2015 9:05 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group (JNSPG) is the scholarly journals publication arm of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the practice of neurosurgery worldwide. Since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery has been recognized worldwide for its authoritative articles on clinical and laboratory research, and innovative surgical techniques and instruments, as well as its rigorous focus on the highest-quality presentation of scientific and medical advances.

The Journal of Neurosurgery is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group include Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, Neurosurgical Focus, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Contacts

Jo Ann Eliason
Communications Manager

 joanneliason@thejns.org

434-982-1209
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.27921