Our News on Newswise
Flood Risks Were Clearly Underestimated
To better estimate flood risks, risk maps should also consider historical data.
4-Aug-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Improved climate resilience through better seasonal forecasts
Lack of water, floods, or crop losses: As a result of climate change, pronounced periods of drought and rainfall are occurring more frequently and more intensively all around the world, causing human suffering and major economic damage.
10-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Global land use more extensive than estimated
Humans leave their "footprints" on the land area all around the globe.
17-May-2021 4:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News