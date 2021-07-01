Our News on Newswise
Keck Medicine of USC expands employee wellness program to care for caregivers beyond pandemic
In a continued commitment to meet the needs of its health care workers, Keck Medicine of USC announces the expansion of its employee wellness Care for the Caregiver program.
1-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Caryn Lerman, PhD, Director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Named President of the Association of American Cancer Institutes
Caryn Lerman, PhD, director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, has been named president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI).
10-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Keck Hospital of USC nationally recognized with a spring 2021 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Keck Hospital of USC nationally recognized with a spring 2021 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
29-Apr-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Surgical procedure may help restore hand and arm function after stroke
Patients who received a novel treatment that combines vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and rehabilitation showed two to three times the improvement in upper body motor impairment compared to those who received sham (inactive form of) stimulation and...
26-Apr-2021 6:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Keck Medicine of USC Launches USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute
Keck Medicine of USC announces the launch of the USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute (CVI), which brings together cardiovascular services at the academic medical center under one unified structure. Vaughn Starnes, MD, surgeon-in-chief at Keck...
15-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Alcohol and tobacco sales climb during early months of COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol and tobacco sales climb during early months of COVID-19 pandemic. Keck Medicine of USC study notes more dramatic increases among younger adults, ethnic minorities, those with younger children and/or large families and those with higher...
1-Mar-2021 5:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
Media Alert—Feb. 23 Virtual Press Briefing
Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants
23-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Mail-in sperm testing system just as reliable in predicting male fertility as tests performed in clinic settings
Keck Medicine of USC study shows that semen can accurately be tested up to 52 hours after being collected, offering men greater flexibility in how they provide sperm specimens
11-Feb-2021 5:30 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15
June 15 is a banner day in California. Most COVID-19 statewide restrictions will be eliminated, including physical distancing and in many situations, mask mandates. How will life change and how will it stay the same? Keck Medicine of USC experts...
14-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Managing the stress of new traumatic events during the pandemic
Keck Medicine of USC experts address how traumatic occurrences affect us even more in the age of COVID-19, and how people can cope with anxiety and fear.
1-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insight into the connection between the heart and COVID-19 during American Heart Month
Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insight into the connection between the heart and COVID-19 during American Heart Month
10-Feb-2021 6:05 AM EST
Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insights into the connection between diabetes and COVID-19 during National Diabetes Month
More than 35 million people in the United States have diabetes, which has been linked to worse outcomes from COVID-19. During National Diabetes Month, Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss how the pandemic has affected people with diabetes and what...
18-Nov-2020 6:05 AM EST
Leading Keck Medicine of USC infectious disease expert offers advice on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday
Leading Keck Medicine of USC infectious disease expert offers advice on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday
17-Nov-2020 7:05 AM EST
Investigator on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial will take questions at Live Event on Oct. 29, 3PM
28-Oct-2020 4:00 PM EDT
Forty Studies Later, a Keck Medicine of USC Radiologist Reveals What He Has Learned About COVID-19
Ali Gholamrezanezhad, MD, a clinical emergency radiologist with Keck Medicine of USC, was one of the first researchers to study COVID-19 in early 2020. Today, Gholamrezanezhad has co-authored more than 40 papers on the disease, gathering and...
28-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Your guide to a COVID-19 vaccine: What the public needs to know
Edward Jones-Lopez, MD, MS, a Keck Medicine of USC infectious diseases expert and investigator of one of the Operation Warp Speed vaccine clinical trials, answers the questions on everyone’s mind.
22-Oct-2020 8:05 AM EDT