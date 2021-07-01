In a continued commitment to meet the needs of its health care workers, Keck Medicine of USC announces the expansion of its employee wellness Care for the Caregiver program.

Add to Favorites

Caryn Lerman, PhD, director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, has been named president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI).

Add to Favorites

Keck Hospital of USC nationally recognized with a spring 2021 ‘A’ hospital safety grade

Add to Favorites

Patients who received a novel treatment that combines vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and rehabilitation showed two to three times the improvement in upper body motor impairment compared to those who received sham (inactive form of) stimulation and...

Add to Favorites

Keck Medicine of USC announces the launch of the USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute (CVI), which brings together cardiovascular services at the academic medical center under one unified structure. Vaughn Starnes, MD, surgeon-in-chief at Keck...

Add to Favorites

Alcohol and tobacco sales climb during early months of COVID-19 pandemic. Keck Medicine of USC study notes more dramatic increases among younger adults, ethnic minorities, those with younger children and/or large families and those with higher...

Add to Favorites

Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants

Add to Favorites

Keck Medicine of USC study shows that semen can accurately be tested up to 52 hours after being collected, offering men greater flexibility in how they provide sperm specimens

Add to Favorites