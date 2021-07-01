Los Angeles, CA USA

Newswise: finalcareforthecaregivetexpansion.jpg

Keck Medicine of USC expands employee wellness program to care for caregivers beyond pandemic

In a continued commitment to meet the needs of its health care workers, Keck Medicine of USC announces the expansion of its employee wellness Care for the Caregiver program.
Newswise: PREFERRED_LermanCaryn_02.jpg

Caryn Lerman, PhD, Director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Named President of the Association of American Cancer Institutes

Caryn Lerman, PhD, director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, has been named president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI).
Newswise: Leapfrogpossible3.jpg

Keck Hospital of USC nationally recognized with a spring 2021 ‘A’ hospital safety grade

Keck Hospital of USC nationally recognized with a spring 2021 'A' hospital safety grade
Newswise: stroke-vns-overview-fixed-lg-en.jpg

Surgical procedure may help restore hand and arm function after stroke

Patients who received a novel treatment that combines vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and rehabilitation showed two to three times the improvement in upper body motor impairment compared to those who received sham (inactive form of) stimulation and...
Newswise: -Preferred-KeckHospitalofUSC_003-2a1.jpg

Keck Medicine of USC Launches USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute

Keck Medicine of USC announces the launch of the USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute (CVI), which brings together cardiovascular services at the academic medical center under one unified structure. Vaughn Starnes, MD, surgeon-in-chief at Keck...
Newswise: photoforDr.Leespressreleaseonalcoholandtobaccosalerises.jpg

Alcohol and tobacco sales climb during early months of COVID-19 pandemic

Alcohol and tobacco sales climb during early months of COVID-19 pandemic. Keck Medicine of USC study notes more dramatic increases among younger adults, ethnic minorities, those with younger children and/or large families and those with higher...
Media Alert—Feb. 23 Virtual Press Briefing

Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants
Newswise: finalformailinspermtest.jpg

Mail-in sperm testing system just as reliable in predicting male fertility as tests performed in clinic settings

Keck Medicine of USC study shows that semen can accurately be tested up to 52 hours after being collected, offering men greater flexibility in how they provide sperm specimens
Newswise: finalphotoforJune15.jpg

Masking, breakthrough infections and telehealth: Keck Medicine of USC experts on life after June 15

June 15 is a banner day in California. Most COVID-19 statewide restrictions will be eliminated, including physical distancing and in many situations, mask mandates. How will life change and how will it stay the same? Keck Medicine of USC experts...
Managing the stress of new traumatic events during the pandemic

Keck Medicine of USC experts address how traumatic occurrences affect us even more in the age of COVID-19, and how people can cope with anxiety and fear.
Newswise: usethisforhearthealth.jpg

Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insight into the connection between the heart and COVID-19 during American Heart Month

Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insight into the connection between the heart and COVID-19 during American Heart Month
Newswise: finaldiabetessourcealertphoto.jpg

Keck Medicine of USC experts offer insights into the connection between diabetes and COVID-19 during National Diabetes Month

More than 35 million people in the United States have diabetes, which has been linked to worse outcomes from COVID-19. During National Diabetes Month, Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss how the pandemic has affected people with diabetes and what...
Newswise: finalholidaysafetysourcealert.jpg

Leading Keck Medicine of USC infectious disease expert offers advice on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday

Leading Keck Medicine of USC infectious disease expert offers advice on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday
Newswise: 45a1c2a0-c0a4-11ea-b53e-cb3f2ed770b1.jpg

Investigator on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial will take questions at Live Event on Oct. 29, 3PM

Newswise: chestxray3.jpg

Forty Studies Later, a Keck Medicine of USC Radiologist Reveals What He Has Learned About COVID-19

Ali Gholamrezanezhad, MD, a clinical emergency radiologist with Keck Medicine of USC, was one of the first researchers to study COVID-19 in early 2020. Today, Gholamrezanezhad has co-authored more than 40 papers on the disease, gathering and...
Your guide to a COVID-19 vaccine: What the public needs to know

Edward Jones-Lopez, MD, MS, a Keck Medicine of USC infectious diseases expert and investigator of one of the Operation Warp Speed vaccine clinical trials, answers the questions on everyone’s mind.
About

Keck Medicine of USC is one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Its internationally renowned physicians and scientists provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Cancer Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 80 outpatient clinics in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Keck Medical Center was ranked among the top 20 hospitals nationwide on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and among the top 3 hospitals in Los Angeles and top 5 in California.

For more information, visit KeckMedicine.org.

Contacts

Meg Aldrich
Director of Media Relations

 Meg.Aldrich@med.usc.edu

323-442-3941

Cynthia Smith
Media Relations Manager

 cynthia.smith@med.usc.edu

917-405-0060

Mary Dacuma
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 mary.dacuma@med.usc.edu

323-865-7839

Gabriella Robison
Media Relations Coordinator

 Gabriella.Robison@med.usc.edu

323-865-7657

Alison Rainey
Media Relations Specialist

 alison.rainey@med.usc.edu

