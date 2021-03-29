Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan

New drug to regenerate lost teeth

The tooth fairy is a welcome guest for any child who has lost a tooth. Not only will the fairy leave a small gift under the pillow, but the child can be assured of a new tooth in a few months. The same cannot be said of adults who have lost their...
29-Mar-2021

Eat me: The cell signal of death

Scientists at the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan have revealed molecular mechanisms involved in eliminating unwanted cells in the body.
26-Mar-2021

VIDEO
VIDEO

Protein twist and squeeze confers cancer drug resistance

In 1986, cellular biochemist Kazumitsu Ueda, currently at Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS), discovered that a protein called ABCB1 could transport multiple chemotherapeutics out of some cancer cells, making...
29-Dec-2020

Large transporter protein linked to schizophrenia

Scientists have suspected mutations in a cellular cholesterol transport protein are associated with psychiatric disorders, but have found it difficult to prove this and to pinpoint how it happens.
29-Dec-2020

Reducing the high social cost of death

How will you cope with the death of your mother or spouse? Their death may disturb your concentration, causing accidents or lowering your productivity.
5-Oct-2020

Dendrites filtering neuron's excitement

In mere milliseconds trillions of chemical reactions ignite signals that travel across the billions of neurons in our brain. As we go through our daily lives and absorb new knowledge these neurons begin to modify themselves and change their...
9-Dec-2019

Lend me a flipper

Cooperation is one of the most important abilities for any social species. From hunting, breeding, and child rearing, it has allowed many animals -- including humans -- to survive and thrive.
28-Oct-2019

Why fruit flies eat practically anything

Japan -- Say hello to the common fruit fly: a regular guest in all our homes, feasting on that banana peel you tossed into the garbage a few days ago.
3-Sep-2019


