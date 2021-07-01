Our News on Newswise
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.
1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Hard-working Enzyme Keeps Immune Cells in Line
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have shed light on a process in immune cells that may explain why some people develop cardiovascular diseases. Their research, published recently in Genome Biology, shows the key role that TET...
25-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Many Cancer Patients May Need a Sequential One-Two Punch of Immunotherapies
New research led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and the University of Liverpool may explain why many cancer patients do not respond to anti-PD-1 cancer immunotherapies—also called checkpoint inhibitors. The team reports...
23-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
LJI launches new global cancer immunology resource
The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health has granted over $4.2 million to launch the Cancer Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (CEDAR), led by La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professors Alessandro Sette,...
2-Jun-2021 1:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites
LJI and Synbal, Inc. partner to develop better COVID-19 models
The La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) is partnering with Synbal, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA, to develop multi-gene, humanized mouse models for COVID-19 research. The research at LJI will be led by...
27-May-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
A COVID-fighter’s guide to T cells
In a new paper, scientists from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) bring together research findings from COVID-19 researchers around the world. The results are striking: human T cells can target more than 1,400 sites on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
25-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Shape-shifting Ebola virus protein exploits human RNA to change shape
In a new Cell Reports study, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology demonstrate how Ebola virus has found a different way to get things done. The virus encodes only eight proteins but requires dozens of functions in its lifecycle. The new...
14-Apr-2021 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
A clue to how some fast-growing tumors hide in plain sight
Viruses churn out genetic material in parts of the cell where it's not supposed to be. Cancer cells do too. A new study shows that a tumor-suppressor enzyme called DAPK3 is an essential component of a multi-protein system that senses misplaced...
22-Mar-2021 8:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert available to discuss Lassa virus and antibody therapies against the virus
26-Nov-2019 10:40 AM EST
Dr. Matthias von Herrath named world’s leading type 1 diabetes expert
Dr. Matthias von Herrath, M.D., who founded the Type 1 Diabetes Center at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) has been identified as the world’s top expert in Type 1 Diabetes by Expertscape, an organization that provides tools to quickly and...
12-Dec-2018 11:05 AM EST