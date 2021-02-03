Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Burlington, MA USA

Study demonstrates remote supervision could speed adoption of new technologies into clinical practice

In a new article published in the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery, the NeuroInterventional Radiology (NIR) team at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (LHMC) described their preliminary experience with remote supervision for the introduction in...
Kristin Compton
Sr. Prospect Research Analyst

 email@email.com

617-262-5200 x8397

Scott Hartman
VP Government Relations

 Scott.V.Hartman@lahey.org

781-744-8873

Dan Marra
Sr. Media Relations Manager

 Daniel.J.Marra@Lahey.org

781-744-9796

Kyle B. Reilly
Director of Media Relations Lahey Health

 Kyle.Reilly@Lahey.org

781.744.9665
