Local Laundromat Works to Bridge Literacy Gap in Oceanside Community
Pearl Laundromat welcomed the community of Oceanside, Calif. to experience its transformation to a place of learning and generosity during its first Free Laundry and Literacy Day on May 17, 2022.
Laundrycares Foundation’s Free Laundry and Literacy Events on July 29 in Atlanta Metro Area to Feature Nickelodeon’s Santiago of the Seas
LaundryCares Foundation’s Free Laundry and Literacy Day events, taking place July 29 at five locations in the Atlanta metro area, will feature family-friendly activities and giveaways for Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series Santiago of...
Lift Up Atlanta: LaundryCares Foundation Citywide Free Laundry and Literacy Day
In partnership with Too Small To Fail, the early learning initiative of the Clinton Foundation, the LaundryCares Foundation will host five Free Laundry and Literacy events to coincide with the laundry industry trade show, The Clean Show. To be held...
