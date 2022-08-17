Pearl Laundromat welcomed the community of Oceanside, Calif. to experience its transformation to a place of learning and generosity during its first Free Laundry and Literacy Day on May 17, 2022.

Add to Favorites

LaundryCares Foundation’s Free Laundry and Literacy Day events, taking place July 29 at five locations in the Atlanta metro area, will feature family-friendly activities and giveaways for Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series Santiago of...

Add to Favorites

In partnership with Too Small To Fail, the early learning initiative of the Clinton Foundation, the LaundryCares Foundation will host five Free Laundry and Literacy events to coincide with the laundry industry trade show, The Clean Show. To be held...

Add to Favorites