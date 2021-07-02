Livermore, CA USA

LLNL’s Tactically Responsive Launch-2 payload launched into orbit after being built in record time

When the U.S. Space Force’s Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 13, it carried a payload designed and built in record time by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
It’s no drag: New heavy vehicle design increases fuel efficiency

Using wind tunnel measurements and computational fluid dynamics simulations, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) engineers have demonstrated that aerodynamically integrated vehicle shapes decrease body-axis drag in a crosswind, creating...
Taking cues from nature, breakthrough ‘cellular fluidics’ technology could have sweeping impacts

Inspired by the way plants absorb and distribute water and nutrients, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers have developed a groundbreaking method for transporting liquids and gases using 3D-printed lattice design and capillary action...
LLNL-Tyvak Space Imaging Payload Has Taken More Than 4,500 Pictures of Earth and Space

Thousands of images of Earth and space have been taken by a compact space imaging payload developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers and its collaborator Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems.
LLNL team looks at nuclear weapon effects for near-surface detonations

A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory team has taken a closer look at how nuclear weapon blasts close to the Earth’s surface create complications in their effects and apparent yields. Attempts to correlate data from events with low heights of...
Smashing gold with finesse: Shockless compression experiments at the National Ignition Facility establish new terapascal pressure scales

An international team of researchers, including scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Laboratories and the University of Hyogo, have used the world’s most energetic laser – LLNL’s National Ignition...
Decontaminating N95 masks for reuse

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have determined that heating N95 respirators up to 75 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes deactivates a surrogate coronavirus without compromising the device’s fit and its ability to filter...
Experiments validate the possibility of helium rain in Jupiter and Saturn

An international team of researchers, including scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, the University of Rochester and the University of California, Berkeley, detail...
About

For more than 60 years, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has applied science and technology to make the world a safer place. Our defining responsibility is ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the nation's nuclear deterrent. Yet LLNL's mission is broader than stockpile stewardship - we apply our expertise in science and engineering expertise to achieve breakthroughs in counterterrorism and nonproliferation, defense and intelligence, energy and environmental security.

