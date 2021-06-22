Our News on Newswise
LifeBridge Health Debuts KneeKG System to Aid in Finding Cause of Knee Pain
Advanced Artificial Intelligence System Provides Real-Time Analysis of the Knee in Motion for Improved Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
Why it’s important to treat your child's allergies if they have asthma
Springtime can be difficult on children who have to deal with allergies on top of their asthma.
May: Stroke Awareness Month
May is Stroke Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness about the signs and symptoms of stroke and the need to seek medical treatment as quickly as possible when a stroke occurs.
Healthy eating for stroke prevention: How a Mediterranean diet may help
In addition to exercise, eating healthy is key not only to preventing stroke in the first place but also stroke recovery and reducing your risk of another stroke.
A "hole" in the heart: How patent foramen ovale (PFO) can be a quiet contributor to unexplained stroke in young people
It’s true that the older you get, the higher your risk of stroke increases.
How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19
Spring has officially sprung, which means warmer weather, fresh blooms and the start of seasonal allergies.
Why COVID-19 face masks might help avoid seasonal allergies
COVID-19 has changed the stigma around wearing face masks to protect against unwanted particles in the air that we might be breathing in.
LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope Launches Red Desk Project As Call-to-Action to Prevent Child Homicide
In a powerful call-to-action to prevent child homicides, LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope created a moving public art display: 111 red school desks on the lawn of Sinai Hospital. Each desk represents a child killed in the City of Baltimore over...
Addressing Mental Health in the Era of COVID-19
LifeBridge Health Chief of Psychiatry Drew Pate, M.D., and Chair of Emergency Medicine Reginald Brown, M.D., say we must be mindful of our physical and mental health during the pandemic. They explain how to do that.
21-Aug-2020 1:35 PM EDT
COVID-19: What you should know if you have sickle cell disease
If you have sickle cell disease, you are at higher risk than the general population for severe complications from COVID-19.
7-Jul-2020 9:35 AM EDT
COVID-19: How best to handle eyewear
If you wear contact lenses, eyeglasses or safety glasses, you may be wondering how to best handle eyewear to protect from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infections.
21-May-2020 4:10 PM EDT
EVALI and other vaping risks: What you should know
10-Mar-2020 12:00 PM EDT
Expert on the Toll of Child Abuse on Victims
7-Mar-2019 4:15 PM EST
Can an older surgeon operate safely on your loved ones? Check out Dr. Mark Katlic’s Aging Surgeon Program at Sinai https://bit.ly/1ywju3s
22-Jan-2019 5:05 PM EST
Don't Get Burned - Important Eye Safety During the Solar Eclipse
It’s important to know what to do and what NOT to do so you can check out the eclipse without damaging your eyes or even causing blindness!
16-Aug-2017 5:05 PM EDT
Tips For Your Teen's First OB/GYN Visit
Tips for your daughter's first OB/GYN visit from Dr. Julie Jacobstein, a board-certified adolescent gynecologist with LifeBridge Health.
17-May-2017 11:05 AM EDT