Los Alamos, NM USA

Bahran honored with Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Service

Rian Bahran, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist on assignment in Washington, D.C, has received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service for his exemplary performance.
Driving clean-energy research in the right direction

Fuel cells, part of a promising path toward zero-emission vehicles, are making progress at overcoming some specific challenges on the road to powering heavy-duty vehicles.
Thin, Stretchable Biosensors Could Make Surgery Safer

A research team from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Purdue University have developed bio-inks for biosensors that could help localize critical regions in tissues and organs during surgical operations.
New Integration of Cloud Technology with Los Alamos High-Performance Computing Systems Leads to More Streamlined, Productive Research Efforts

Through ongoing collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), laboratory researchers are now able to use the power of cloud technologies to more efficiently conduct complex scientific research using...
Los Alamos Teams with International Group to Examine Spread of Infectious Disease by Migratory Birds

A multinational effort is underway to understand and control the spread of disease among migratory birds.
Boundary of heliosphere mapped for the first time

For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of how solar and interstellar winds interact.
Why arctic soil can go slip-sliding away

Slow-moving arctic soils form patterns that, from a distance, resemble those found in common fluids such as drips in paint and birthday cake icing.
Three Los Alamos scientists honored by American Nuclear Society

Mark B. Chadwick, chief scientist and chief operating officer of Weapons Physics, and Stuart A. Maloy, deputy group leader for Materials Science at Radiation and Dynamic Extremes, were named fellows, while D.V. Rao, program director for the...
