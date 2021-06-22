Our News on Newswise
Bahran honored with Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Service
Rian Bahran, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist on assignment in Washington, D.C, has received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service for his exemplary performance.
22-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Driving clean-energy research in the right direction
Fuel cells, part of a promising path toward zero-emission vehicles, are making progress at overcoming some specific challenges on the road to powering heavy-duty vehicles.
17-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
Thin, Stretchable Biosensors Could Make Surgery Safer
A research team from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Purdue University have developed bio-inks for biosensors that could help localize critical regions in tissues and organs during surgical operations.
17-Jun-2021 11:50 AM EDT
New Integration of Cloud Technology with Los Alamos High-Performance Computing Systems Leads to More Streamlined, Productive Research Efforts
Through ongoing collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), laboratory researchers are now able to use the power of cloud technologies to more efficiently conduct complex scientific research using...
14-Jun-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Los Alamos Teams with International Group to Examine Spread of Infectious Disease by Migratory Birds
A multinational effort is underway to understand and control the spread of disease among migratory birds.
12-Jun-2021 1:35 AM EDT
Boundary of heliosphere mapped for the first time
For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of how solar and interstellar winds interact.
12-Jun-2021 1:15 AM EDT
Why arctic soil can go slip-sliding away
Slow-moving arctic soils form patterns that, from a distance, resemble those found in common fluids such as drips in paint and birthday cake icing.
7-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Three Los Alamos scientists honored by American Nuclear Society
Mark B. Chadwick, chief scientist and chief operating officer of Weapons Physics, and Stuart A. Maloy, deputy group leader for Materials Science at Radiation and Dynamic Extremes, were named fellows, while D.V. Rao, program director for the...
27-May-2021 2:00 PM EDT
