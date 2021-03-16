Our News on Newswise
MCI Helper e-newsletter to aid Mild Cognitive Impairment patients, says Dr. Leslie Norins, of MCI911.com
Despite the absence of a curative drug, improvements in MCI may be possible though use of substances and tactics published throughout medical journals and summarized here.
Nobody finds the Alzheimer’s Germ in $1 Million Challenge, but eight researchers split $200K, says Dr. Leslie Norins of Alzheimer’s Germ Quest
There is now keen interest in deeper investigation of infectious agents as the trigger of Alzheimer's disease
Us Against Alzheimer’s advocacy group must reveal financial conflict of interest to FDA, says Dr. Leslie Norins of Alzheimer’s Germ Quest
Alzheimer's advocacy groups taint their credibility by not revealing conflicts when they lobby FDA for drug approval
Alzheimer’s Association again endorses Biogen drug despite mystery data analysis and financial conflict of interest, says Dr. Leslie Norins of Alzheimer’s Germ Quest
Although an expert FDA panel voted ten to one to withhold approval for a Biogen anti-Alzheimer's drug candidate, the Alzheimer's Association endorsed the compound. Serious questions have been raised about why, including conflict of interest.
Alzheimer's microbe hypothesis gets major NIH funding
After years of paltry funding, research on the possible role of microbes in the causation of Alzheimer's disease will now get a major infusion of grants from the NIH's National Institute on Aging
Coconut Oil’s Benefits to Alzheimer’s Ignored in N.Y. Times Attack, Says Dr. Leslie Norins of MCI911.com
Although cardiologists often decry coconut oil because of certain fats it contains, they overlook the growing evidence that other fatty constituents, especially medium-chain triglycerides, may alleviate some cases of mild cognitive impairment and...
Advisers with atypical conflict of interest may create harsher COVID lockdowns, says Dr. Leslie Norins
Most medical conflict-of-interest regulations focus on additional money influencing one's opinion. Little consideration is given to the retention of one's job while recommending others lose theirs. Disclosure can counterbalance this. .
MCI911.com posts seven supplements which may aid mild cognitive impairment, says Dr. Leslie Norins, CEO.
Mild cognitive impairment affects millions of seniors. There is no curative drug. Seven possibly helpful supplements gleaned from medical journal articles are described
Curcumin Selected as Cognition Supplement of the Year: 2021, says Dr. Leslie Norins of MCI911.com
As yet there is no prescription drug to cure mild cognitive impairment (MCI), often a harbinger of Alzheimer's disease. Medical research journals reveal curcumin can sometimes bolster cognition. It merits a try.
