Despite the absence of a curative drug, improvements in MCI may be possible though use of substances and tactics published throughout medical journals and summarized here.

There is now keen interest in deeper investigation of infectious agents as the trigger of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's advocacy groups taint their credibility by not revealing conflicts when they lobby FDA for drug approval

Although an expert FDA panel voted ten to one to withhold approval for a Biogen anti-Alzheimer's drug candidate, the Alzheimer's Association endorsed the compound. Serious questions have been raised about why, including conflict of interest.

After years of paltry funding, research on the possible role of microbes in the causation of Alzheimer's disease will now get a major infusion of grants from the NIH's National Institute on Aging

Although cardiologists often decry coconut oil because of certain fats it contains, they overlook the growing evidence that other fatty constituents, especially medium-chain triglycerides, may alleviate some cases of mild cognitive impairment and...

Most medical conflict-of-interest regulations focus on additional money influencing one's opinion. Little consideration is given to the retention of one's job while recommending others lose theirs. Disclosure can counterbalance this. .

Mild cognitive impairment affects millions of seniors. There is no curative drug. Seven possibly helpful supplements gleaned from medical journal articles are described

