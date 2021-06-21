USA

MITRE Engenuity Forms Alliance to Define Strategy for U.S. Investment in Semiconductor Innovation

MITRE Engenuity has established a semiconductor alliance to help define strategy for U.S. investment in this critical area.
A "Horizon Strategy" Framework for Science and Technology Policy

The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges. MITRE calls for a national-level effort between government, industry, and academia to address the most critical S&T...
Fighting Maternal Mortality with Better Data and a Powerful Partnership

MITRE’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Interactive Dashboard—expanded in both capacity and reach—unleashes new opportunities to address the inequities in maternal health. Our collaboration with the March of Dimes promises even more impact.
MITRE Cybersecurity Expert Emily Frye Named to FCW 2021 Federal 100

Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for homeland security and the civilian enterprise at MITRE, has been named to FCW’s 2021 Federal 100 for her leadership in identifying and addressing cyber needs and demands across multiple federal...
New Purdue, MITRE Research Partnership to Focus on Innovation

Purdue University and MITRE are combining their expertise and capabilities to form a new public-private partnership focusing on key areas of national safety and security.
MITRE Appoints Gerald Gilbert a MITRE Fellow

MITRE named Gerald Gilbert, Ph.D., a MITRE Fellow to expand MITRE’s quantum science initiatives. MITRE Fellows are a select group of preeminent scientists in their fields who lead critically important programs. The MITRE Fellows program has a...
Face Masks, Open Windows on Buses Reduce Potentially Infectious Particles in the Air

MITRE shares findings from a study to test aerosol dispersion on buses and determine the best methods to control potentially infectious airborne particles such as COVID-19.
CVE Program Partners with Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency to Protect Industrial Control Systems and Medical Devices

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program announced today it is expanding its partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for managing the assignment of CVE Identifiers (IDs) for the CVE Program.
MITRE Experts Available to Comment on Election Security

About

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

