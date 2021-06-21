Our News on Newswise
MITRE Engenuity Forms Alliance to Define Strategy for U.S. Investment in Semiconductor Innovation
MITRE Engenuity has established a semiconductor alliance to help define strategy for U.S. investment in this critical area.
21-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
A "Horizon Strategy" Framework for Science and Technology Policy
The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges. MITRE calls for a national-level effort between government, industry, and academia to address the most critical S&T...
20-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Fighting Maternal Mortality with Better Data and a Powerful Partnership
MITRE’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Interactive Dashboard—expanded in both capacity and reach—unleashes new opportunities to address the inequities in maternal health. Our collaboration with the March of Dimes promises even more impact.
25-Mar-2021 9:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
MITRE Cybersecurity Expert Emily Frye Named to FCW 2021 Federal 100
Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for homeland security and the civilian enterprise at MITRE, has been named to FCW’s 2021 Federal 100 for her leadership in identifying and addressing cyber needs and demands across multiple federal...
8-Mar-2021 10:20 AM EST Add to Favorites
New Purdue, MITRE Research Partnership to Focus on Innovation
Purdue University and MITRE are combining their expertise and capabilities to form a new public-private partnership focusing on key areas of national safety and security.
16-Feb-2021 10:25 AM EST Add to Favorites
MITRE Appoints Gerald Gilbert a MITRE Fellow
MITRE named Gerald Gilbert, Ph.D., a MITRE Fellow to expand MITRE’s quantum science initiatives. MITRE Fellows are a select group of preeminent scientists in their fields who lead critically important programs. The MITRE Fellows program has a...
7-Jan-2021 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Face Masks, Open Windows on Buses Reduce Potentially Infectious Particles in the Air
MITRE shares findings from a study to test aerosol dispersion on buses and determine the best methods to control potentially infectious airborne particles such as COVID-19.
10-Dec-2020 10:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
CVE Program Partners with Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency to Protect Industrial Control Systems and Medical Devices
The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program announced today it is expanding its partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for managing the assignment of CVE Identifiers (IDs) for the CVE Program.
15-Sep-2020 11:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
MITRE Experts Available to Comment on Election Security
5-Oct-2020 1:10 PM EDTSee All Experts