MITRE Engenuity has established a semiconductor alliance to help define strategy for U.S. investment in this critical area.

The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges. MITRE calls for a national-level effort between government, industry, and academia to address the most critical S&T...

MITRE’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Interactive Dashboard—expanded in both capacity and reach—unleashes new opportunities to address the inequities in maternal health. Our collaboration with the March of Dimes promises even more impact.

Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for homeland security and the civilian enterprise at MITRE, has been named to FCW’s 2021 Federal 100 for her leadership in identifying and addressing cyber needs and demands across multiple federal...

Purdue University and MITRE are combining their expertise and capabilities to form a new public-private partnership focusing on key areas of national safety and security.

MITRE named Gerald Gilbert, Ph.D., a MITRE Fellow to expand MITRE’s quantum science initiatives. MITRE Fellows are a select group of preeminent scientists in their fields who lead critically important programs. The MITRE Fellows program has a...

MITRE shares findings from a study to test aerosol dispersion on buses and determine the best methods to control potentially infectious airborne particles such as COVID-19.

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program announced today it is expanding its partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for managing the assignment of CVE Identifiers (IDs) for the CVE Program.

