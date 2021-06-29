Immunologists at McMaster University have discovered a previously unknown mechanism which acts like a spider web, trapping and killing pathogens such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Add to Favorites

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a promising new cancer immunotherapy that uses cancer-killing cells genetically engineered outside the body to find and destroy malignant tumours.

Add to Favorites

Engineering, biochemistry and medical researchers from McMaster University have created a hand-held rapid test for bacterial infections that can produce accurate, reliable results in less than an hour, eliminating the need to send samples to a lab.

Add to Favorites

The treatment’s effectiveness was described in a report describing three Canadian patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and who subsequently developed VITT. Two suffered clotting in their legs and the third had clots blocking arteries and...

Add to Favorites

In a sample of nearly 500 young adults ranging in age from 18 to 25, researchers saw a reduction in problematic drinking and alcohol consequences during the initial phase of the pandemic for both men and women. This is in contrast to many anecdotal...

Add to Favorites

Findings are from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Data from 20 randomized controlled trials, which included a total of almost 12,000 patients, were analyzed in the study, providing strong and clear evidence in support of triple-drug therapy.

Add to Favorites

Five years after the disastrous wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, researchers are warning that the complex role of peatlands, a factor critical to projecting the risk and behaviour of future fires, is missing from the forecasting model.

Add to Favorites

Kolb is research director at the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at McMaster and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, as well as division director for respirology at the Department of Medicine. He is also the European Respiratory...

Add to Favorites