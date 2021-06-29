Hamilton, Ontario Canada

Newswise: CAP_5980_MattMiller_HannahStacey.jpg

Researchers discover unique ‘spider web’ mechanism that traps, kills viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza

Immunologists at McMaster University have discovered a previously unknown mechanism which acts like a spider web, trapping and killing pathogens such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Newswise: Ana-PortilloAli-Ashkar.jpg

Researchers engineer 'natural killer' cells that attack and destroy malignant tumour cells but leave the rest alone

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a promising new cancer immunotherapy that uses cancer-killing cells genetically engineered outside the body to find and destroy malignant tumours.
Newswise: DSC_02621.jpg

No Lab Required: New Technology Can Diagnose Infections in Minutes

Engineering, biochemistry and medical researchers from McMaster University have created a hand-held rapid test for bacterial infections that can produce accurate, reliable results in less than an hour, eliminating the need to send samples to a lab.
Newswise: AngelaHuynhPhDworkingintheMcMasterPlateletImmunologyLaboratory.jpg

New treatment demonstrated for people with vaccine clots

The treatment’s effectiveness was described in a report describing three Canadian patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and who subsequently developed VITT. Two suffered clotting in their legs and the third had clots blocking arteries and...
Heavy-drinking young adults reduce problematic alcohol use early in pandemic, but young women face increased mental health burden

In a sample of nearly 500 young adults ranging in age from 18 to 25, researchers saw a reduction in problematic drinking and alcohol consequences during the initial phase of the pandemic for both men and women. This is in contrast to many anecdotal...
Triple-Drug Therapy Safely Cuts Serious Asthma Flares

Findings are from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Data from 20 randomized controlled trials, which included a total of almost 12,000 patients, were analyzed in the study, providing strong and clear evidence in support of triple-drug therapy.
Newswise: S-Wilkinson-in-field.jpg

Peatlands pose complex, poorly understood fire risk, researchers warn

Five years after the disastrous wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, researchers are warning that the complex role of peatlands, a factor critical to projecting the risk and behaviour of future fires, is missing from the forecasting model.
Newswise: KolbMartin.jpg

Lung disease specialist takes up chair named for mentor

Kolb is research director at the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at McMaster and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, as well as division director for respirology at the Department of Medicine. He is also the European Respiratory...
Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: CAP_9083_jpg.jpg

Move it or lose it: Sitting around while avoiding COVID-19 creates other health risks, warns exercise researcher

Prolonged pandemic-related isolation, physical distancing and workplace closures are leading a McMaster University researcher to raise concern over the health impacts of inactivity.
23-Apr-2020 10:55 AM EDT

Change Can’t Wait. Our Time with Antibiotics is Running Out (Infographic)

Gerry Wright, Director of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research, talking about the concern of antibiotic resistance (with infographic).
8-Nov-2018 2:15 PM EST

McMaster Experts Weigh in on What It Takes to Age Well

27-Sep-2018 9:40 AM EDT

McMaster University Experts Available to Discuss Health, Cultural and Policy Issues Related to Legalization of Cannabis

26-Sep-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Care Planning Conversations: Elderly Deserve to Have Their Voices Heard

A new $2.7 million Canadian study is aiming to narrow the gap between the care that frail elderly Canadians want and the care that they receive by evaluating ways to improve care planning conversations between patients, families and health...
6-Sep-2017 9:05 AM EDT

Newswise: henry-giroux-1.jpg

"Stupidity Is in Fashion": Prominent Social Critic Available to Discuss US Debate

19-Oct-2016 9:05 AM EDT

McMaster University Ancient Coins Expert Available to Discuss Trove of Roman Coins Unearthed in Spain.

29-Apr-2016 2:05 PM EDT

Mummy Expert Available to Discuss Possible Discovery of New Chambers in Tut’s Tomb

17-Mar-2016 11:05 AM EDT

About

Founded in 1887, McMaster University is ranked in the world's Top 75 by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

A medical-doctoral, research-intensive public university, McMaster is dedicated to advancing human and societal health and well-being.

In 1969, we pioneered the problem-based, student-centered approach to learning that came to be known around the world as the McMaster Model.

Home to more than 70 research centers and institutes, McMaster University is comprised of the Arts & Science Program and six Faculties: The DeGroote School of Business, and the Faculties of Engineering, Health Sciences, Humanities, Science, and Social Sciences.

With a total student population of more than 33,000, McMaster welcomes students from 120 countries as well as Canada. The percentage of undergraduates registering with an admission average of 90 percent and above has risen from 13.5 percent in 2000 to 44.7 percent in 2018.

Contacts

Michelle Donovan
Media Relations Manager
Office of Public Relations

 donovam@mcmaster.ca

905-525-9140 x22869

Wade Hemsworth
Media Relations Manager

 hemswor@mcmaster.ca

289-925-8382

Veronica McGuire
Media Coordinator
Faculty of Health Sciences

 vmcguir@mcmaster.ca

905-525-9140 x22169

Susan Emigh
Director, Public Relations, Faculty of Health Scie
Faculty of Health Sciences

 emighs@mcmaster.ca

905-525-9140 x22555

Monique Beech
Marketing and Communications Strategist

 beechm@mcmaster.ca

905-525-9140 x27082

Nancy Kolenski
Billing

 kolenski@mcmaster.ca

905-525-9140 x 22170
