Researchers discover unique ‘spider web’ mechanism that traps, kills viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Immunologists at McMaster University have discovered a previously unknown mechanism which acts like a spider web, trapping and killing pathogens such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
29-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Researchers engineer 'natural killer' cells that attack and destroy malignant tumour cells but leave the rest alone
Researchers at McMaster University have developed a promising new cancer immunotherapy that uses cancer-killing cells genetically engineered outside the body to find and destroy malignant tumours.
28-Jun-2021 6:00 AM EDT
No Lab Required: New Technology Can Diagnose Infections in Minutes
Engineering, biochemistry and medical researchers from McMaster University have created a hand-held rapid test for bacterial infections that can produce accurate, reliable results in less than an hour, eliminating the need to send samples to a lab.
23-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
New treatment demonstrated for people with vaccine clots
The treatment’s effectiveness was described in a report describing three Canadian patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and who subsequently developed VITT. Two suffered clotting in their legs and the third had clots blocking arteries and...
8-Jun-2021 10:50 AM EDT
Heavy-drinking young adults reduce problematic alcohol use early in pandemic, but young women face increased mental health burden
In a sample of nearly 500 young adults ranging in age from 18 to 25, researchers saw a reduction in problematic drinking and alcohol consequences during the initial phase of the pandemic for both men and women. This is in contrast to many anecdotal...
3-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Triple-Drug Therapy Safely Cuts Serious Asthma Flares
Findings are from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Data from 20 randomized controlled trials, which included a total of almost 12,000 patients, were analyzed in the study, providing strong and clear evidence in support of triple-drug therapy.
19-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Peatlands pose complex, poorly understood fire risk, researchers warn
Five years after the disastrous wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, researchers are warning that the complex role of peatlands, a factor critical to projecting the risk and behaviour of future fires, is missing from the forecasting model.
18-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Lung disease specialist takes up chair named for mentor
Kolb is research director at the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at McMaster and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, as well as division director for respirology at the Department of Medicine. He is also the European Respiratory...
18-May-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Move it or lose it: Sitting around while avoiding COVID-19 creates other health risks, warns exercise researcher
Prolonged pandemic-related isolation, physical distancing and workplace closures are leading a McMaster University researcher to raise concern over the health impacts of inactivity.
23-Apr-2020 10:55 AM EDT
Change Can’t Wait. Our Time with Antibiotics is Running Out (Infographic)
Gerry Wright, Director of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research, talking about the concern of antibiotic resistance (with infographic).
8-Nov-2018 2:15 PM EST
McMaster Experts Weigh in on What It Takes to Age Well
27-Sep-2018 9:40 AM EDT
McMaster University Experts Available to Discuss Health, Cultural and Policy Issues Related to Legalization of Cannabis
26-Sep-2018 9:00 AM EDT
Care Planning Conversations: Elderly Deserve to Have Their Voices Heard
A new $2.7 million Canadian study is aiming to narrow the gap between the care that frail elderly Canadians want and the care that they receive by evaluating ways to improve care planning conversations between patients, families and health...
6-Sep-2017 9:05 AM EDT
"Stupidity Is in Fashion": Prominent Social Critic Available to Discuss US Debate
19-Oct-2016 9:05 AM EDT
McMaster University Ancient Coins Expert Available to Discuss Trove of Roman Coins Unearthed in Spain.
29-Apr-2016 2:05 PM EDT
Mummy Expert Available to Discuss Possible Discovery of New Chambers in Tut’s Tomb
17-Mar-2016 11:05 AM EDT