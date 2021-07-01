During their virtual Board of Directors Meeting, the Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2021-2022 Incoming Officers.

During MLA ’21, the Medical Library Association’s (MLA) premier annual event held from May 10 to 27, 2021, more than 1,200 meeting registrants were engaged in several weeks of interactive educational sessions, informational exhibitor visits and...

Kristine M. Alpi, MLS, MPH, PhD, FMLA, AHIP started her term as President of the Medical Library Association (MLA).

Thousands of health information professionals, members of the Chicago-based Medical Library Association (MLA), are set to engage in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-focused immersion experiences during MLA’s 121st Annual Meeting and Exhibition,...

MLA statement condeming Capitol Hill violence

While remaining laser-focused on the well-being of its membership base and future of the health information profession, the leadership of the Chicago-based Medical Library Association (MLA) revaluated their instructional design principles and member...

The Medical Library Association (MLA) reaffirms its commitment to social justice and to working to end racial inequity and systemic racism.

On Tuesday, May 19th, during their virtual Board of Directors Meeting, the Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2020-2021 Incoming Officers.

