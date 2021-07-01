Our News on Newswise
Medical Library Association Announces Organization’s 2021-2022 Officers
During their virtual Board of Directors Meeting, the Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2021-2022 Incoming Officers.
Three Thought-Provoking Keynote Addresses Complete the Final Week of Virtual MLA’21
During MLA ’21, the Medical Library Association’s (MLA) premier annual event held from May 10 to 27, 2021, more than 1,200 meeting registrants were engaged in several weeks of interactive educational sessions, informational exhibitor visits and...
New 2021-2022 MLA President Kristine M. Alpi, AHIP Supports Health Information Profession with Plans to “Pay it Forward”
Kristine M. Alpi, MLS, MPH, PhD, FMLA, AHIP started her term as President of the Medical Library Association (MLA).
A Community Focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Medical Library Association’s 2021 vConference & Exhibits
Thousands of health information professionals, members of the Chicago-based Medical Library Association (MLA), are set to engage in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-focused immersion experiences during MLA’s 121st Annual Meeting and Exhibition,...
MLA Joins ALA in Condemning Violence and Calling for Advocacy
MLA statement condeming Capitol Hill violence
Health Information Professionals Reimagine Personalized Learning Immersion Experience With MLA ’20 vConference & Exhibits
While remaining laser-focused on the well-being of its membership base and future of the health information profession, the leadership of the Chicago-based Medical Library Association (MLA) revaluated their instructional design principles and member...
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Are the Threads that Strengthen the Fabric of the Medical Library Association
The Medical Library Association (MLA) reaffirms its commitment to social justice and to working to end racial inequity and systemic racism.
Medical Library Association Announces Organization’s 2020-2021 Officers
On Tuesday, May 19th, during their virtual Board of Directors Meeting, the Medical Library Association (MLA) recognized the organization’s 2020-2021 Incoming Officers.
