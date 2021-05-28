Our News on Newswise
Know the Risks of Dry Drowning and Secondary Drowning: You May Save a Life
Many people will be out on the water this Memorial Day weekend. Knowing the risks of drowning just might help save a life.
28-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Houston Man First in the United States to Undergo Minimally-Invasive Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center Using New FDA-Approved Device
Two weeks ago, Chuck Wiegand was having surgery to remove a tumor from his neck when doctors found an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).
12-Apr-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Memorial Hermann physicians urge people to be vigilant during Spring Break
The pandemic is not over, and Spring Break could bring a rise in COVID-19 cases all across the country. An infectious disease specialist from Memorial Hermann urges parents and kids to continue to use the safety guidelines put in place so we can get...
10-Mar-2021 3:20 PM EST
Memorial Hermann Health System Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation
The CEO Roundtable on Cancer has accredited Memorial Hermann Health System with the CEO Cancer Gold StandardTM recognizing its efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for its employees and covered family members.
4-Feb-2021 11:50 AM EST
Memorial Hermann First in Houston to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Healthcare Workers
Key Takeaways:
• Memorial Hermann is proud to be part of history in the making, as the first health systems across the country begin receiving and administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to their frontline healthcare workers
• Memorial...
15-Dec-2020 8:05 PM EST
Memorial Hermann Life Flight® launches first air ambulance service in the nation for K9s
Today Memorial Hermann Life Flight® is proud to launch its K9-Casualty Care Course and Transportation Service, making Life Flight the first air ambulance service in the nation to provide training, treatment and transportation for injured K9...
4-Dec-2020 11:00 AM EST
