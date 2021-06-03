Our News on Newswise
ASCO 2021: PSMA-Targeted Radioligand Therapy Improves Survival in Metastatic Prostate Cancer
New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) featured in the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting press program highlights a promising new treatment option for individuals previously treated for metastatic castration-resistant...
Immunotherapy after Bladder Cancer Surgery May Reduce Recurrence, Study Shows
New research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) medical oncologist Dean Bajorin, MD, and colleagues found that patients who received nivolumab (Opdivo®) after bladder cancer surgery reduced their overall risk for high-grade bladder...
MSK to Recognize 2021 Gerstner Sloan Kettering (GSK) Graduates During Virtual Commencement on May 19, 2021
During a virtual commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) will recognize seven Gerstner Sloan Kettering (GSK) 2021 graduates and honor Joan Argetsinger Steitz, PhD, Sterling...
Memorial Sloan Kettering Announces New Initiative to Focus on Lung Cancer Research
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced a $20 million gift from the Ge Li & Ning Zhao Family Foundation to support lung cancer research and the development of new therapies to treat this disease.
Recognizing Outstanding Service in Nursing at MSK: Second Annual Robbins Family Awards
During a virtual awards ceremony today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the Robbins Family Foundation recognized eight distinguished MSK staff members and one team for their exemplary service. Each member was honored with the 2021...
MSK Medical Oncologist Matthew Matasar Featured in the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting Week 1 Press Program
Research Presented Found that Copanlisib-Rituximab Combination Reduced Lymphoma Progression or Death by Nearly Half in CHRONOS-3 Trial
Memorial Sloan Kettering Announces New Awards and Appointments
New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announces the following awards and appointments for March 2021.
