Spaghetti, Windowsill, and LEGO: On-the-Fly Composites Modeling

Just as modeling is a close estimate of real-world processes, so too are verbal explanations of such nuanced arithmetic. Trisha Sain from Michigan Tech explores multiscale physics by thinking about the Lego bricks in her living room, the windows of...
Driving in the Snow is a Team Effort for AI Sensors

Nobody likes driving in a blizzard, including autonomous vehicles. To make self-driving cars safer on snowy roads, Michigan Tech engineers look at the problem from the car’s point of view--its sensors.
Backyard chickens, rabbits, soybeans can meet household protein demand

In 2020, stores sold out of garden seed, coops and rabbit cages. Meat shortages led many to wonder what to eat for protein when supply chains are disrupted and some people turned to gathering eggs, raising animals and growing their own food. A team...
What early-budding trees tell us about genetics, climate change

Late frosts caused millions of dollars in losses for orchards. Scientists at Michigan Technological University investigate the genes that tell trees when to bud out and blossom, which enables scientists to modify or select crop varieties more...
Catching Electrons in Action in an Antiferromagnetic Nanowire

The electron is one of the fundamental particles in nature we read about in school. Its behavior holds clues to new ways to store digital data. A new study explores alternative materials to improve capacity and shrink the size of digital data...
Not so fast, supernova: highest-energy cosmic rays detected in star clusters

The highest-energy cosmic rays come from subatomic interactions within star clusters, not supernovae, say Michigan Tech physicists and collaborators. For decades, researchers assumed cosmic rays are flung into space from supernova. But new research...
Mothers rebuild: Solutions to overcome COVID-19 challenges in academia

Over the summer and fall, paper after paper revealed that mothers are one of the demographics hardest hit by the pandemic. However, none brought solutions to the forefront of the conversation, so 13 researchers—all moms themselves—penned a...
Geological engineers create landslide atlas of Kerala, India

The Landslide Atlas of Kerala sets a new standard for determining risk in a landslide-prone region and will help the residents and policymakers of the state make decisions to better mitigate life-threatening disasters.
About

Michigan Technological University (mtu.edu) is a leading public research university developing new technologies and preparing students to create the future for a prosperous and sustainable world. Michigan Tech offers more than 130 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in engineering; forest resources; computing; technology; business; economics; natural, physical and environmental sciences; arts; humanities; and social sciences.

