Mississippi State, MS USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: feature_Forestry-poplar-Renninger-Siegert-Ma-Himes_20200917_DA02.jpg

$2.5 million DOE grant to help MSU researchers measure benefits of growing trees for biofuel

A $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will benefit Mississippi State researchers in the university’s Forest and Wildlife Research Center studying the economic and ecological benefits of growing trees for biofuel production.
24-Nov-2020 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Atlas_Computer-USDA_Annoucement_20200930_M6B0103.jpg

MSU, USDA Agricultural Research Service celebrate new partnership, “Atlas” supercomputer housed in Starkville

Building on decades of successful collaborations, Mississippi State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service celebrated the new “Atlas” supercomputer Wednesday [Sept. 30] with a virtual event.
1-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CVM_FeedFutureInnovationLab-RiverineRohuJessore_GH5876.jpg

$5.7 million to fight global hunger awarded by Mississippi State-based Fish Innovation Lab

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish at Mississippi State University is awarding $5.7 million in grants to develop innovative approaches for helping solve hunger affecting more than 800 million people worldwide.
10-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Avian_Monitoring-Gulf-research_20190529_DA01.jpg

MSU partners to establish network to help coastal birds

A Mississippi State researcher is co-leading a new network of more than 100 wildlife scientists and land managers from across the U.S. to monitor and aid birds along the Gulf of Mexico.
4-Feb-2020 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Crider_Benjamin_20170815_R3H4256_bcp1352.jpg

NSF Career Grant recipient advances physics research, outreach efforts at Mississippi State

With help from a prestigious National Science Foundation Career Grant, a Mississippi State faculty member is working to advance his nuclear physics research and provide a new summer school experience for Mississippi students with Autism Spectrum...
24-Jan-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Smith_Ciarra-SSRC_Message_Lab-Admissions_20180426_M4B7099.jpg

New MSU study corrects ‘fake news’ on social media

A Mississippi State University researcher and a recent graduate are publishing their new study on how the dissemination of correct information on social media platforms can shift public perception amid a wave of “fake news.”
19-Dec-2019 10:35 AM EST Add to Favorites

MSU physics faculty’s breakthrough research resolves years-old proton size puzzle

This research, titled the “Proton Radius Experiment” and performed by a national scientific team including three MSU physicists, publishes today in Nature, the international journal of science.
6-Nov-2019 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: FAO_Keenum_20191106_IMG0931.jpg

MSU president addresses international food and agriculture agency, expands partnerships in Rome

Mississippi State University’s work to address key challenges of the 21st century was the focus of a speech delivered by MSU President Mark E. Keenum in Italy today [Nov. 6].
6-Nov-2019 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Mississippi State University is a public, land-grant university whose mission is to provide access and opportunity to students from all sectors of the state's diverse population, as well as from other states and countries, and to offer excellent programs of teaching, research, and service.

Contacts

Vanessa Beeson
Publications Editor, FWRC - Director

 vanessa.w.beeson@msstate.edu

(662)-325-3109

Chris Bryant
Technical Writer

 email@email.com

James Carskadon
News Writer

 jcarskadon@opa.msstate.edu

662-325-3442

Harriet Laird
Associate Director Office of Public Affairs

 Harriet.Laird@msstate.edu

662-325-7460

Allison Matthews
News Editor

 allison.matthews@msstate.edu

662-325-7457

Sid Salter

 Sid.Salter@msstate.edu

662-325-7454

Sasha Steinberg
News Writer

 ssteinberg@opa.msstate.edu

662-325-3442
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.39412