Our News on Newswise
$2.5 million DOE grant to help MSU researchers measure benefits of growing trees for biofuel
A $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will benefit Mississippi State researchers in the university’s Forest and Wildlife Research Center studying the economic and ecological benefits of growing trees for biofuel production.
24-Nov-2020 12:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
MSU, USDA Agricultural Research Service celebrate new partnership, “Atlas” supercomputer housed in Starkville
Building on decades of successful collaborations, Mississippi State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service celebrated the new “Atlas” supercomputer Wednesday [Sept. 30] with a virtual event.
1-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
$5.7 million to fight global hunger awarded by Mississippi State-based Fish Innovation Lab
The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish at Mississippi State University is awarding $5.7 million in grants to develop innovative approaches for helping solve hunger affecting more than 800 million people worldwide.
10-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
MSU partners to establish network to help coastal birds
A Mississippi State researcher is co-leading a new network of more than 100 wildlife scientists and land managers from across the U.S. to monitor and aid birds along the Gulf of Mexico.
4-Feb-2020 1:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
NSF Career Grant recipient advances physics research, outreach efforts at Mississippi State
With help from a prestigious National Science Foundation Career Grant, a Mississippi State faculty member is working to advance his nuclear physics research and provide a new summer school experience for Mississippi students with Autism Spectrum...
24-Jan-2020 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
New MSU study corrects ‘fake news’ on social media
A Mississippi State University researcher and a recent graduate are publishing their new study on how the dissemination of correct information on social media platforms can shift public perception amid a wave of “fake news.”
19-Dec-2019 10:35 AM EST Add to Favorites
MSU physics faculty’s breakthrough research resolves years-old proton size puzzle
This research, titled the “Proton Radius Experiment” and performed by a national scientific team including three MSU physicists, publishes today in Nature, the international journal of science.
6-Nov-2019 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
MSU president addresses international food and agriculture agency, expands partnerships in Rome
Mississippi State University’s work to address key challenges of the 21st century was the focus of a speech delivered by MSU President Mark E. Keenum in Italy today [Nov. 6].
6-Nov-2019 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
MSU soil scientist, weed scientist discuss flooding implications to ag production along the Mississippi River
14-Jun-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Mississippi State University meteorology expert available to discuss Hurricane Florence
11-Sep-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Mississippi State University Agricultural Economics Experts Available to Discuss Impacts of Proposed Tariffs
5-Apr-2018 3:35 PM EDT
Mississippi State University Expert Available to Discuss Changes in UAS Regulations
2-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Mississippi State Civil Engineering Expert Available to Discuss Infrastructure Vulnerabilities Following Harvey
31-Aug-2017 10:05 AM EDT
Mississippi State University Agricultural Economist Available to Discuss Effects of NAFTA Negotiations on Ag Industry
28-Aug-2017 11:05 AM EDT
MSU Extension Entomology Specialist and Professor Available to Discuss Strategies to Control Southeast Invasive Crazy Ants
13-Jul-2017 10:05 AM EDT
MSU Expert Available to Discuss Cybersecurity Issues
15-May-2017 4:05 PM EDTSee All Experts