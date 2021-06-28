Our News on Newswise
Moffitt Receives $10.2 Million Grant to Develop New Lung Cancer Therapies
The National Cancer Institute has awarded the Lung Cancer Metabolism Working Group at Moffitt Cancer Center with a Research Program Project Grant (P01CA250984). The grant, which will provide more than $10.2 million over five years, will support team...
An Educational Intervention Can Help Vapers Use Their E-Cigarettes to Quit Smoking, Moffitt Study Finds
In a new article published in The Lancet Public Health, they report results from a first-of-its kind nationwide study evaluating a targeted intervention aimed at transforming dual users’ e-cigarettes from a product that might maintain smoking into...
Moffitt Researchers Develop Non-invasive Approach to Measure Biomarker Levels, Predict Outcomes in Lung Cancer Patients
In a new article published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers show that PET/CT images can be used to measure levels of the PD-L1 biomarker of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in a non-invasive...
Analyzing the Tumor Microenvironment at the Single Cell Level Sheds Light on Metastatic Melanoma Outcomes, Moffitt Study Shows
In a new article published in Clinical Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers reveal how different therapies impact the surrounding immune environment of metastatic melanoma tumors according to location and identify a rare population of...
Moffitt Cancer Center Experts to Present New Clinical Research Data
Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in cancer care and research and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida, is presenting new data from dozens of clinical research studies at this year’s...
Mutation Profile of Acral Nevi Differs from Acral Melanoma, Moffitt Researchers Say
In a new study published in JAMA Dermatology, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report on the mutation profile of acral nevi and describe differences between acral nevi and acral melanoma.
Moffitt Researchers Discover Regulatory Pathway That Blocks Immune Response Against Cancer
In a new article published in the journal Immunity, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers show that TIM-3 inhibits the STING signaling pathway in dendritic cells, thereby blocking their ability to elicit an immune response.
Moffitt Investigators Identify Sting Gene Methylation That Allows Melanoma to Evade the Immune System
A dysfunctional immune system significantly contributes to the development of cancer. Several therapeutic strategies to activate the immune system to target cancer cells have been approved to treat different types of cancer, including melanoma.
Moffitt Cancer Center HPV Expert Kicked Off EUROGIN Conference
Anna Giuliano, Ph.D., director of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Center for Infection Research in Cancer, delivered the opening keynote address at the 2017 European Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (EUROGIN) International...
