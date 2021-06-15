USA

Media Advisory: June 23rd Today’s Dietitian Webinar

Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RDN, will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of integrating a plant-forward diet and other healthy behaviors into daily routines so people at-risk or with prediabetes can dramatically reduce their likelihood...
Race Across the U.S. with this New Healthy Monday Program

We all know maintaining healthy habits can be challenging, whether you are starting a new routine, or finding exciting and novel ways to keep up your momentum. One way to make health-related goals more manageable, sustainable, and fun is to commit...
How Communities Can Use Monday to Get Their Members Moving

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and Move It Monday initiative’s launch of “Walk Across Wakulla” program is the focus of the webinar, brought to you by eXtension, The Monday Campaigns, and UF IFAS...
It Takes a Community to Fight Climate Change

How can a community and a group of volunteers encourage fellow citizens to shift to a climate-friendly diet?
How to Stay Active for a Healthy Heart

A number of factors affect your heart health, with physical activity being one of the most important.
Pulses (Chickpeas, Beans, Lentils, Dry Peas) Recognized by UN, USDA as Critical Foods for Personal and Planetary Health

Pulses, including chickpeas, lentils, dry peas and beans, are showing up on more American’s plates, and not by coincidence. Due in part to shifting consumer shopping and cooking behavior during the pandemic, as well as a concerted effort by...
“Join the Movement: Walk Across Wakulla”

UF/IFAS Extension invites the community to Walk Across Wakulla from January 11 to March 11, 2021. Over two months, local residents have the opportunity to set a goal to walk 32 or more miles. The Walk Across Wakulla is a local pilot program in 2021....
The Most Popular Meatless Monday Recipes of 2020

Strolling through supermarket aisles, it’s impossible not to notice all the amazingly innovative and delicious vegetarian and vegan food products available.
About

The Monday Campaigns is a non-profit public health initiative associated with Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities that dedicates the first day of every week to health. Every Monday, individuals and organizations join together to commit to the healthy behaviors that can help end chronic preventable diseases.

Contacts

Cherry Dumaual
PR & Partnerships Director
Health, nutrition, fitness & lifestyle

 cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

Nara Sandberg
Marketing&Partnerships Coordinator

 nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055
