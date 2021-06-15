Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RDN, will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of integrating a plant-forward diet and other healthy behaviors into daily routines so people at-risk or with prediabetes can dramatically reduce their likelihood...

We all know maintaining healthy habits can be challenging, whether you are starting a new routine, or finding exciting and novel ways to keep up your momentum. One way to make health-related goals more manageable, sustainable, and fun is to commit...

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and Move It Monday initiative’s launch of “Walk Across Wakulla” program is the focus of the webinar, brought to you by eXtension, The Monday Campaigns, and UF IFAS...

How can a community and a group of volunteers encourage fellow citizens to shift to a climate-friendly diet?

A number of factors affect your heart health, with physical activity being one of the most important.

Pulses, including chickpeas, lentils, dry peas and beans, are showing up on more American’s plates, and not by coincidence. Due in part to shifting consumer shopping and cooking behavior during the pandemic, as well as a concerted effort by...

UF/IFAS Extension invites the community to Walk Across Wakulla from January 11 to March 11, 2021. Over two months, local residents have the opportunity to set a goal to walk 32 or more miles. The Walk Across Wakulla is a local pilot program in 2021....

Strolling through supermarket aisles, it’s impossible not to notice all the amazingly innovative and delicious vegetarian and vegan food products available.

