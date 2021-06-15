Our News on Newswise
Media Advisory: June 23rd Today’s Dietitian Webinar
Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RDN, will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of integrating a plant-forward diet and other healthy behaviors into daily routines so people at-risk or with prediabetes can dramatically reduce their likelihood...
15-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Race Across the U.S. with this New Healthy Monday Program
We all know maintaining healthy habits can be challenging, whether you are starting a new routine, or finding exciting and novel ways to keep up your momentum. One way to make health-related goals more manageable, sustainable, and fun is to commit...
13-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
How Communities Can Use Monday to Get Their Members Moving
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and Move It Monday initiative’s launch of “Walk Across Wakulla” program is the focus of the webinar, brought to you by eXtension, The Monday Campaigns, and UF IFAS...
4-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
It Takes a Community to Fight Climate Change
How can a community and a group of volunteers encourage fellow citizens to shift to a climate-friendly diet?
14-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
How to Stay Active for a Healthy Heart
A number of factors affect your heart health, with physical activity being one of the most important.
10-Feb-2021 11:55 AM EST
Pulses (Chickpeas, Beans, Lentils, Dry Peas) Recognized by UN, USDA as Critical Foods for Personal and Planetary Health
Pulses, including chickpeas, lentils, dry peas and beans, are showing up on more American’s plates, and not by coincidence. Due in part to shifting consumer shopping and cooking behavior during the pandemic, as well as a concerted effort by...
5-Feb-2021 9:00 AM EST
“Join the Movement: Walk Across Wakulla”
UF/IFAS Extension invites the community to Walk Across Wakulla from January 11 to March 11, 2021. Over two months, local residents have the opportunity to set a goal to walk 32 or more miles. The Walk Across Wakulla is a local pilot program in 2021....
19-Jan-2021 10:05 AM EST
The Most Popular Meatless Monday Recipes of 2020
Strolling through supermarket aisles, it’s impossible not to notice all the amazingly innovative and delicious vegetarian and vegan food products available.
28-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST
Hungry for a Fresh Start to Stay Healthy and Calm in Anxious Times? Experts Share Insights in Webinar Series
9-Apr-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Doctor/Chef Robert Graham Provides Tips for a Sustainable and Healthy Lifestyle
Doctor/Chef Robert Graham held a session at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show on, “FRESH Food Tips for a Sustainable and Healthy Lifestyle, One Meal at a Time.”
18-Mar-2019 9:00 AM EDT
How Meat Reduction One Day a Week Can Help Save Our Earth: Experts From Johns Hopkins CLF Available for Interviews for Earth Month
6-Apr-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Smoking Cessation Expert Explains Why Monday Could Help Quitters Stay Smoke Free After the Great American Smokeout
10-Nov-2016 10:00 AM EST
Dr. Robert Lawrence of Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future Says That Even Moderate Reductions in Meat Like Meatless Monday Can Help Reduce Cancer Risk
26-Oct-2015 3:45 PM EDT