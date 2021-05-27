Our News on Newswise
Bringing microscopy to the biologist
Portable Flamingo microscopes have the potential to democratize science by opening up new opportunities to wide ranges of researchers and institutions.
27-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT
Top prizes in ethics cartooning contest address COVID-19 and more
Five prizes were awarded in the fourth annual Morgridge Institute for Research Ethics Cartooning Competition, addressing the social impacts of scientific research, like issues on public health and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6-May-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Public voting now open to select winners of the Morgridge Ethics Cartooning Competition
The Morgridge Institute for Research launched the fourth annual Ethics Cartooning Competition, and public voting is now open to select the winners out of 17 semi-finalists.
29-Mar-2021 12:40 PM EDT
New technology tracks role of macrophages in cancer spread
A Morgridge imaging study of macrophages — immune cells that are important to human health, but paradoxically can help some cancers grow and spread — is offering better ways to understand these cells and target them with immunotherapies.
26-Oct-2020 1:10 PM EDT
Unraveling the network of molecules that influence COVID-19 severity
Researchers from the Morgridge Institute for Research, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Albany Medical College have identified more than 200 molecular features that strongly correlate with COVID-19 severity, offering insight into potential...
12-Oct-2020 5:30 PM EDT
New national imaging center has potential to transform medicine
A national research initiative announced today will place the University of Wisconsin-Madison at the forefront of a revolution in imaging fostered by cryo-electron microscopy and cryo-electron tomography - technologies that can illuminate life at...
21-Sep-2020 3:50 PM EDT
The big gulp: Inside-out protection of parasitic worms against host defenses
A team of developmental biologists at the Morgridge Institute for Research has discovered a means by which schistosomes, parasitic worms that infect more than 200 million people in tropical climates, are able to outfox the host’s immune system.
23-Jul-2020 10:55 AM EDT
Novel label-free imaging technique brings out the inner light within T cells
A new imaging method developed by the Skala lab uses the natural autofluorescence within cells to assess T cell activity. The technique could help assess T cell involvement in immunotherapies.
24-Jul-2020 5:05 PM EDT
COVID-19: A wake-up call for the need for new antiviral weapons
Even after heroic medical and societal efforts finally break the back of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the global sigh of relief may not last long. The chilling reality is that viral threats are growing more common. And they’re getting...
26-May-2020 3:00 PM EDT
Developing Tools to Better Understand, Predict Preterm Birth
Preterm birth is a global health problem without a solution. Dr. Helen Feltovich wants to develop non-invasive, safe imaging tools to better identify the risk of preterm birth. She teamed up with Melissa Skala’s Lab at the Morgridge Institute to...
6-Aug-2019 12:25 PM EDT