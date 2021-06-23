Our News on Newswise
Scientists Obtain Magnetic Nanopowder for 6G Technology
Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the...
23-Jun-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists recognise intruders in noise
A team of scientists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Tupolev Kazan National Research Technological University is developing a mathematical apparatus that could lead to a breakthrough in network security. The results of...
25-May-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Lecture by Nobel laureate Richard Henderson "Molecular structures in biology: from hemoglobin to the ribosome"
The online event is held as a part of the online educational conference "Genes & Genomes" held by the School of Biological and Medical Physics on March, 24-25. Sir Professor Richard Henderson will give an online lecture at 2 p.m. (GMT+3).
24-Mar-2021 4:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
A project by Russian scientists to help create capsules for targeted drug delivery
Scientists from MIPT and ITMO University and their colleagues have studied the formation and growth of crystals from simple organic molecules into large associations. These experiments will help create capsules for targeted drug delivery to specific...
22-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Molybdenum Disulfide Ushers in Era of Post-Silicon Photonics
Researchers of the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials at MIPT, together with their colleagues from Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, and Singapore, including co-creator of the world's first 2D material and Nobel laureate Konstantin...
3-Mar-2021 8:35 AM EST Add to Favorites
Scientists claim that all high-energy cosmic neutrinos are born by quasars
Scientists of the P. N. Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (LPI RAS), the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and the Institute for Nuclear Research of RAS (INR RAS) studied the arrival directions of...
1-Mar-2021 8:35 AM EST Add to Favorites
Laboratory of programmable functional materials headed by Kostya Novoselov is to open at MIPT
The laboratory of MIPT alumnus, 2010 Nobel Prize laureate Kostya Novoselov will become the first project of the new center for research in the field of brain, neuroscience and consciousness under the leadership of Professor Tagir Aushev, head of the...
12-Feb-2021 5:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Quantum tunneling in graphene advances the age of terahertz wireless communications
Scientists from MIPT, Moscow Pedagogical State University and the University of Manchester have created a highly sensitive terahertz detector based on the effect of quantum-mechanical tunneling in graphene. The sensitivity of the device is already...
3-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Geneticist on vaccine race: Beating competition less important than raw numbers early on
24-Nov-2020 8:25 AM EST
Where COVID-19 tests fail: Researcher ready to comment
10-Nov-2020 9:45 AM EST
Graphene expert comments on the creation of an extremely tiny magnetic field detector
17-Sep-2020 8:05 AM EDT
Russian expert comments on a gas in the toxic atmosphere of the planet Venus that could be a by-product of life
17-Sep-2020 8:05 AM EDT
MIPT geneticist Pavel Volchkov shares his thoughts on using genetic mechanisms to oppose diseases, and talks about his vision of science communication
Progress can be safely considered synonymous with science. We have seen a tangible improvement over the last hundred years. But who are the people behind such a mysterious sphere as science? What is its future focus? And why are academic...
30-Jun-2020 8:05 AM EDT
Russian biologist explains recent findings regarding coronavirus structure
2-Mar-2020 8:50 AM EST
Russian expert is ready to comment on the coronavirus
25-Jan-2020 6:00 AM EST
Energy storage expert up for comments on chemistry Nobel Prize, Li-ion batteries
15-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDTSee All Experts