Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the...

A team of scientists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Tupolev Kazan National Research Technological University is developing a mathematical apparatus that could lead to a breakthrough in network security. The results of...

The online event is held as a part of the online educational conference "Genes & Genomes" held by the School of Biological and Medical Physics on March, 24-25. Sir Professor Richard Henderson will give an online lecture at 2 p.m. (GMT+3).

Scientists from MIPT and ITMO University and their colleagues have studied the formation and growth of crystals from simple organic molecules into large associations. These experiments will help create capsules for targeted drug delivery to specific...

Researchers of the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials at MIPT, together with their colleagues from Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, and Singapore, including co-creator of the world's first 2D material and Nobel laureate Konstantin...

Scientists of the P. N. Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (LPI RAS), the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and the Institute for Nuclear Research of RAS (INR RAS) studied the arrival directions of...

The laboratory of MIPT alumnus, 2010 Nobel Prize laureate Kostya Novoselov will become the first project of the new center for research in the field of brain, neuroscience and consciousness under the leadership of Professor Tagir Aushev, head of the...

Scientists from MIPT, Moscow Pedagogical State University and the University of Manchester have created a highly sensitive terahertz detector based on the effect of quantum-mechanical tunneling in graphene. The sensitivity of the device is already...

