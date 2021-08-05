Dolgoprudny, Moscow Region Russian Federation

Scientists Printed a Comfortable 3D House for Cells Co-Living

Scientists of the MIPT Cell Signaling Regulation Laboratory have developed a new low cost reproducible system for the co-cultivation of cells.
5-Aug-2021

Scientists Ensure High Resolution Measurements for Carbon Diplomacy

MIPT researchers have developed a multichannel laser heterodyne spectroradiometer for greenhouse gases remote sensing.
5-Aug-2021

Scientists Obtain Magnetic Nanopowder for 6G Technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the...
23-Jun-2021

Scientists recognise intruders in noise

A team of scientists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Tupolev Kazan National Research Technological University is developing a mathematical apparatus that could lead to a breakthrough in network security. The results of...
25-May-2021

Lecture by Nobel laureate Richard Henderson "Molecular structures in biology: from hemoglobin to the ribosome"

The online event is held as a part of the online educational conference "Genes & Genomes" held by the School of Biological and Medical Physics on March, 24-25. Sir Professor Richard Henderson will give an online lecture at 2 p.m. (GMT+3).
24-Mar-2021

A project by Russian scientists to help create capsules for targeted drug delivery

Scientists from MIPT and ITMO University and their colleagues have studied the formation and growth of crystals from simple organic molecules into large associations. These experiments will help create capsules for targeted drug delivery to specific...
22-Mar-2021

Molybdenum Disulfide Ushers in Era of Post-Silicon Photonics

Researchers of the Center for Photonics and Two-Dimensional Materials at MIPT, together with their colleagues from Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, and Singapore, including co-creator of the world's first 2D material and Nobel laureate Konstantin...
3-Mar-2021

Scientists claim that all high-energy cosmic neutrinos are born by quasars

Scientists of the P. N. Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (LPI RAS), the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and the Institute for Nuclear Research of RAS (INR RAS) studied the arrival directions of...
1-Mar-2021


About

The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is a Russian leading university in STEM education and research. Our mission is to train leaders in science and technology, who are capable to solve key scientific and technical problems, and who will determine the success of the country and humanity in the XXI century.

Contacts

Ivan Bondarev
Public Information Officer

 Bondarev.IA@phystech.edu

Press Contact

 press@mipt.ru

+7 925 8840063

Igor Krasikov
Head of Press Office

 krasikov.is@mipt.ru

Nicolas Posunko
media contact

 nicolas.posunko@phystech.edu

