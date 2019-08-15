MyoKardia, Inc. today announced the launch of the 2nd Annual MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program, an initiative to support original, independent research in the biology and underlying mechanisms of cardiomyopathies and precision heart disease...

Add to Favorites

Three Researchers Awarded $250,000 Each to Advance Independent Research in Cardiac Diseases.

Add to Favorites

MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced the launch of the MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program, a new initiative to support original,...

Add to Favorites