Our News on Newswise
MyoKardia Launches 2nd Annual MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program to Advance Independent Research in Heart Disease
MyoKardia, Inc. today announced the launch of the 2nd Annual MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program, an initiative to support original, independent research in the biology and underlying mechanisms of cardiomyopathies and precision heart disease...
15-Aug-2019 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
MyoKardia Announces Inaugural MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program Awardees
Three Researchers Awarded $250,000 Each to Advance Independent Research in Cardiac Diseases.
7-May-2019 4:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
MyoKardia Launches Inaugural MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program to Advance Independent Research in Heart Disease
MyoKardia, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced the launch of the MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program, a new initiative to support original,...
20-Sep-2018 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News