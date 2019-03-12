Old Westbury, NY USA

New York Institute of Technology Launches Women’s Corporate Council

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) will launch the Women’s Corporate Council, a newly formed group of female leaders whose goal it is to empower and inspire others within the NYIT community and beyond, at a special event on its New York City...
12-Mar-2019

New York Institute of Technology Appoints Medical School Alumnus to Board of Trustees

Daniel Ferrara, (D.O. ’86), FACEP, has been appointed to NYIT’s Board of Trustees. Ferrara is the most recent alumnus to join the institution’s governing board, and the first from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM).
12-Mar-2019

NYIT Appoints Gordon Schmidt as Dean of School of Health Professions

Gordon Schmidt, Ph.D., FACSM, has been appointed dean of the School of Health Professions at NYIT. He has served as interim dean of the school for the past six months and has been a member of the faculty and associate dean since August 2017.
31-Jan-2019

Study Finds Dinosaurs Battled Overheating with Nasal Air-Conditioning

Researchers used 3D computer modeling to simulate heat exchange in dinosaurs
19-Dec-2018

NIH Grant Supports Research Seeking Heart Disease Treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

NIH Grant Supports Research That May Prevent Heart Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
8-Nov-2018

Interdisciplinary Team Wins NSF Grant to Tackle “Potentially Transformative” FEW Project

Faculty members from New York Institute of Technology are poised to leverage technology to transform agriculture by developing an in-ground, real-time soil nutrient sensing system, with support from the U.S. National Science Foundation.
7-Nov-2018

NYIT Cybersecurity Conference Sparks Wide-Ranging Discussion

Ahead of October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NYIT's Ninth Annual Cybersecurity Conference gathered experts and aficionados to discuss cyber developments affecting businesses and individuals.
9-Oct-2018

New York Institute of Technology to Host Ninth Annual Cybersecurity Conference

NYIT brings together experts from government, academia, and private industry to discuss new approaches to cyber threats.
17-Sep-2018


About

New York Institute of Technology offers 90 degree programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, in more than 50 fields of study, including architecture and design; arts and sciences; education; engineering and computing sciences; health professions; management; and osteopathic medicine. A non-profit independent, private institution of higher education, NYIT has 10,000 students attending campuses on Long Island and Manhattan, New York; in Arkansas; online, and at its global campuses.

NYIT is guided by its mission to provide career-oriented professional education, offer access to opportunity to all qualified students, and support applications-oriented research that benefits the larger world. To date, 100,000 graduates have received degrees from NYIT. For more information, visit nyit.edu.

