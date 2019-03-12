New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) will launch the Women’s Corporate Council, a newly formed group of female leaders whose goal it is to empower and inspire others within the NYIT community and beyond, at a special event on its New York City...

Daniel Ferrara, (D.O. ’86), FACEP, has been appointed to NYIT’s Board of Trustees. Ferrara is the most recent alumnus to join the institution’s governing board, and the first from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM).

Gordon Schmidt, Ph.D., FACSM, has been appointed dean of the School of Health Professions at NYIT. He has served as interim dean of the school for the past six months and has been a member of the faculty and associate dean since August 2017.

Researchers used 3D computer modeling to simulate heat exchange in dinosaurs

NIH Grant Supports Research That May Prevent Heart Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Faculty members from New York Institute of Technology are poised to leverage technology to transform agriculture by developing an in-ground, real-time soil nutrient sensing system, with support from the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Ahead of October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NYIT's Ninth Annual Cybersecurity Conference gathered experts and aficionados to discuss cyber developments affecting businesses and individuals.

NYIT brings together experts from government, academia, and private industry to discuss new approaches to cyber threats.

