New York Institute of Technology Launches Women’s Corporate Council
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) will launch the Women’s Corporate Council, a newly formed group of female leaders whose goal it is to empower and inspire others within the NYIT community and beyond, at a special event on its New York City...
12-Mar-2019 12:05 PM EDT
New York Institute of Technology Appoints Medical School Alumnus to Board of Trustees
Daniel Ferrara, (D.O. ’86), FACEP, has been appointed to NYIT’s Board of Trustees. Ferrara is the most recent alumnus to join the institution’s governing board, and the first from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM).
12-Mar-2019 11:05 AM EDT
NYIT Appoints Gordon Schmidt as Dean of School of Health Professions
Gordon Schmidt, Ph.D., FACSM, has been appointed dean of the School of Health Professions at NYIT. He has served as interim dean of the school for the past six months and has been a member of the faculty and associate dean since August 2017.
31-Jan-2019 4:05 PM EST
Study Finds Dinosaurs Battled Overheating with Nasal Air-Conditioning
Researchers used 3D computer modeling to simulate heat exchange in dinosaurs
19-Dec-2018 2:00 PM EST
NIH Grant Supports Research That May Prevent Heart Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
8-Nov-2018 9:30 AM EST
Interdisciplinary Team Wins NSF Grant to Tackle “Potentially Transformative” FEW Project
Faculty members from New York Institute of Technology are poised to leverage technology to transform agriculture by developing an in-ground, real-time soil nutrient sensing system, with support from the U.S. National Science Foundation.
7-Nov-2018 4:05 PM EST
NYIT Cybersecurity Conference Sparks Wide-Ranging Discussion
Ahead of October's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NYIT's Ninth Annual Cybersecurity Conference gathered experts and aficionados to discuss cyber developments affecting businesses and individuals.
9-Oct-2018 5:55 AM EDT
New York Institute of Technology to Host Ninth Annual Cybersecurity Conference
NYIT brings together experts from government, academia, and private industry to discuss new approaches to cyber threats.
17-Sep-2018 9:00 AM EDT
Expert: “Literature’s not dead; VR to Inspire Next Generation of Storytellers”
What does virtual reality (VR) have in common with Shakespeare and Hemingway?
6-Dec-2018 10:05 AM EST
Expert: eSports Athletes Face Injuries Like Any Other Athlete
16-Oct-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Anti-Bullying Expert: Be Mindful of National Coming Out Day
9-Oct-2018 10:05 AM EDT
Nutrition Expert on Probiotic Supplements: Questionable Benefits and Definite Risks
14-Sep-2018 10:05 AM EDT
Medical Expert to Parkinson’s Patients: “Exercise Often More Effective Than Medication”
1-Aug-2018 2:05 PM EDT
HIV Expert: “Stop Enabling HIV Epidemic, Normalize Testing”
18-Jul-2018 4:35 PM EDT
Expert - "Jockeys Risk Permanent Brain Damage Without Concussion Protocol"
6-Jun-2018 2:05 PM EDT
Expert: “Jockeys with Untreated Concussions Gamble with Health, Risk Permanent Brain Damage”
17-May-2018 1:05 PM EDT