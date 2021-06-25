New York, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Prevalence of COVID-19 Among Hospitalized Infants Varies with Levels of Community Transmission

How common COVID-19 is among infants may depend on the degree of the pandemic virus circulating in a community, a new study finds.
25-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Drug Relieves Persistent Daydreaming, Fatigue, and Brain Sluggishness in Adults with ADHD

Tests of a drug known to stimulate brain activity have shown early success in reducing symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo in 38 men and women with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD.)
24-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Study Sheds Light on Persistent Racial Disparities in Prostate Cancer Care in the United States

Black men most likely to benefit from advanced prostate cancer therapies are 11 percent less likely to get them than non-Black men. This happens despite apparent equal opportunities in obtaining health care services, a new study in American veterans...
24-Jun-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Implantable Brain Device Relieves Pain in Early Study

A computerized brain implant effectively relieves short-term and chronic pain in rodents, a new study finds.
16-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

New Treatment Stops Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease in Monkey Brains

A new therapy prompts immune defense cells to swallow misshapen proteins, amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles, whose buildup is known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study shows.
14-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Patients Taking Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Respond Less Well to COVID-19 Vaccine

One-quarter of people who take the drug methotrexate for common immune system disorders — from rheumatoid arthritis to multiple sclerosis — mount a weaker immune response to a COVID-19 vaccine, a new study shows.
2-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health Joins Call for Urgent Action to Get Cancer-Preventing HPV Vaccination Back on Track

Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health is collaborating with more than 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and...
21-May-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Coronavirus Transmission in Queens Drove the First Wave of New York City’s Pandemic

The most populous boroughs in New York City, Queens and Brooklyn, likely served as the major hub of COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2020, a new study finds.
17-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Photo-MehnertJRutgersCancer308.JPG

Expert in Early Phase Therapeutics Joins NYU Langone Health as Associate Director for Clinical Research at Perlmutter Cancer Center

Janice M. Mehnert, MD, a nationally recognized expert in early phase therapeutics and the treatment of skin malignancies, has been appointed associate director for clinical research at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. She assumes her...
1-Jul-2020 9:00 AM EDT

Newswise: SokolofJonashero-crop.jpg

Rusk Rehabilitation Launches Specialized Program to Optimize Quality of Life in Cancer Survivors

Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Health has opened a new specialized program to address the complex rehabilitative needs of individuals with cancer, with a principal goal of helping them re-establish optimal function during and following...
23-May-2018 9:00 AM EDT

Newswise: SIMEONE_Diane4x5_4068.jpg

World Renowned Surgeon and Researcher to Lead New Pancreatic Cancer Center at NYU Langone

NYU Langone Medical Center has announced that internationally recognized surgeon and scientist Diane M. Simeone, MD, will join its Perlmutter Cancer Center on March 1 to serve as associate director for translational research and to lead its newly...
9-Jan-2017 10:30 AM EST

Newswise: Dan_Iosifescu2.jpg

National Leader in Mood Disorders Research and Clinical Care Bolsters NYU Langone’s Psychiatry Department

Dan Iofifescu, MD, MSc, a clinician-scientist specializing in mood disorders, has been recruited to the Psychiatry faculty at NYU Langone Medical Center, furthering the department’s national reputation in diagnosing and managing depression and...
3-Jan-2017 10:30 AM EST

Newswise: WongKwok-Kin.jpg

Renowned Lung Cancer Expert to Join NYU Langone as Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology

The Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Medical Center has named noted clinician-scientist Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD, as its new Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology.
3-Oct-2016 9:00 AM EDT

Racial, Ethnic Disparities Seen in Smoking Rates, Related Illnesses

April is National Minority Health Month, and one of the most significant health issues minorities face is disproportionate rates of smoking and health-related illnesses. At NYC Treats Tobacco, we are committed to ending health disparities. We have...
14-Apr-2015 2:35 PM EDT

Don’t Let Daylight Savings Disrupt Your Child’s Sleep

Setting clocks forward this Daylight Savings Time may lead to your kids to be sleepy. Sanjeev Kothare, MD, has tips to ensure sleep isn’t disrupted.
3-Mar-2015 11:00 AM EST

Give the Gift of a Healthier Heart

The heart is a symbol of love, and there’s no better way to say “I love you” than to help someone you love quit smoking. February is American Heart Month, and New York City Treats Tobacco wants you take steps towards a healthier heart by...
11-Feb-2015 4:00 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

To Serve. To Teach. To Discover.

We are committed to making world-class contributions that place service to human health at the center of an academic culture
devoted to excellence in research, patient care, and education.

Contacts

Haydee Carrion-Torres
Office Manager

 haydee.carrion-torres@nyumc.org

212-404-3516

Allison Clair
Sr Public Relations Specialist
medicine

 Allison.Clair@nyumc.org

212-404-3753

Allison Clair
Sr Public Relations Specialist

 Allison.Clair@nyumc.org

212-404-3753

Ryan Dziuba

 ryan.dziuba@nyumc.org

212-404-4131

Lisa Greiner
Director, Public Relations
medicine

 lisa.greiner@nyumc.org

212-404-3532

DJ Haffeman
Media Relations Manager
medicine

 deborah.haffeman@nyumc.org

212-404-3567

Annie Harris
medicine

 Annie.Harris@nyumc.org

212-404-3588

Jamie Liptack
Senior Media Relations Specialist -- Research

 jamie.liptack@nyulangone.org

212-404-4279

Rob Magyar
Media Relations Manager
medicine

 robert.magyar@nyumc.org

212-404-3591

Jim Mandler
Sr. Director, Media Relations
medicine

 jim.mandler@nyumc.org

212-404-3525

David March
Assistant Director, Media Relations

 david.march@nyumc.org

212-404-3528

Jeffrey Molter
Director of Communications
Cancer

jeffrey.molter@nyumc.org

212-263-9423

Shira Polan

 shira.polan@nyulangone.org

212-404-4279

Katie Ullman
Senior Media Relations Specialist

 kathryn.ullman@nyulangone.org

212-404-3511

Sasha Walek
Communications Manager
Population Health

Sasha.Walek@nyumc.org

646-501-2895

Greg Williams
Director of Research Media Relations
medicine

 Gregory.Williams@nyumc.org

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.55848