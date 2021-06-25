Our News on Newswise
Prevalence of COVID-19 Among Hospitalized Infants Varies with Levels of Community Transmission
How common COVID-19 is among infants may depend on the degree of the pandemic virus circulating in a community, a new study finds.
Drug Relieves Persistent Daydreaming, Fatigue, and Brain Sluggishness in Adults with ADHD
Tests of a drug known to stimulate brain activity have shown early success in reducing symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo in 38 men and women with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD.)
Study Sheds Light on Persistent Racial Disparities in Prostate Cancer Care in the United States
Black men most likely to benefit from advanced prostate cancer therapies are 11 percent less likely to get them than non-Black men. This happens despite apparent equal opportunities in obtaining health care services, a new study in American veterans...
Implantable Brain Device Relieves Pain in Early Study
A computerized brain implant effectively relieves short-term and chronic pain in rodents, a new study finds.
New Treatment Stops Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease in Monkey Brains
A new therapy prompts immune defense cells to swallow misshapen proteins, amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles, whose buildup is known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study shows.
Patients Taking Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Respond Less Well to COVID-19 Vaccine
One-quarter of people who take the drug methotrexate for common immune system disorders — from rheumatoid arthritis to multiple sclerosis — mount a weaker immune response to a COVID-19 vaccine, a new study shows.
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health Joins Call for Urgent Action to Get Cancer-Preventing HPV Vaccination Back on Track
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health is collaborating with more than 70 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers and partner organizations to issue a joint statement urging the nation’s physicians, parents and...
Coronavirus Transmission in Queens Drove the First Wave of New York City’s Pandemic
The most populous boroughs in New York City, Queens and Brooklyn, likely served as the major hub of COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2020, a new study finds.
17-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Expert in Early Phase Therapeutics Joins NYU Langone Health as Associate Director for Clinical Research at Perlmutter Cancer Center
Janice M. Mehnert, MD, a nationally recognized expert in early phase therapeutics and the treatment of skin malignancies, has been appointed associate director for clinical research at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. She assumes her...
Rusk Rehabilitation Launches Specialized Program to Optimize Quality of Life in Cancer Survivors
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Health has opened a new specialized program to address the complex rehabilitative needs of individuals with cancer, with a principal goal of helping them re-establish optimal function during and following...
World Renowned Surgeon and Researcher to Lead New Pancreatic Cancer Center at NYU Langone
NYU Langone Medical Center has announced that internationally recognized surgeon and scientist Diane M. Simeone, MD, will join its Perlmutter Cancer Center on March 1 to serve as associate director for translational research and to lead its newly...
National Leader in Mood Disorders Research and Clinical Care Bolsters NYU Langone’s Psychiatry Department
Dan Iofifescu, MD, MSc, a clinician-scientist specializing in mood disorders, has been recruited to the Psychiatry faculty at NYU Langone Medical Center, furthering the department’s national reputation in diagnosing and managing depression and...
Renowned Lung Cancer Expert to Join NYU Langone as Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology
The Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Medical Center has named noted clinician-scientist Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD, as its new Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology.
Racial, Ethnic Disparities Seen in Smoking Rates, Related Illnesses
April is National Minority Health Month, and one of the most significant health issues minorities face is disproportionate rates of smoking and health-related illnesses. At NYC Treats Tobacco, we are committed to ending health disparities. We have...
Don’t Let Daylight Savings Disrupt Your Child’s Sleep
Setting clocks forward this Daylight Savings Time may lead to your kids to be sleepy. Sanjeev Kothare, MD, has tips to ensure sleep isn’t disrupted.
Give the Gift of a Healthier Heart
The heart is a symbol of love, and there’s no better way to say “I love you” than to help someone you love quit smoking. February is American Heart Month, and New York City Treats Tobacco wants you take steps towards a healthier heart by...
