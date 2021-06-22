NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Jin Kim Montclare, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering led a team who previously reported a responsive hydrogel formed using a coiled-coil protein. The team expanded their studies to identify the gelation of Q protein at distinct...

We Are AI is a 5-week course to introduce people to the basics of AI and empower individuals to engage with how AI is used and governed. No math, programming skills, or existing understanding of AI are required.

A research team at the NYU Center for Cyber Security (CCS) at NYU Tandon are participating in a major initiative in collaboration with data security company Duality — supported by a $14 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects...

At an increasing pace, artificial intelligence technologies are taking the driver’s seat in global business, consumer engagement, military operations, health, and public institutions. What are the implications of AI for sustainability? Can/will AI...

NYU WIRELESS has introduced NYUSIM 3.0, the latest version of its MATLAB®-based open-source mmWave and sub-THz statistical channel simulation software, enabling the indoor MIMO channel simulations for frequencies from 500 MHz to 150 GHz with RF...

Christopher Musco, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, received a 2021 NSF Faculty Early Career Development Award, more widely known as a CAREER Award, which supports early-stage faculty who have the...

The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected NYU Tandon assistant professor Anna Choromanska, who is developing new approaches to training deep learning systems, to receive its most prestigious award for promising young academics.

