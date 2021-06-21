Plymouth Meeting, PA USA

New Patient Guide from NCCN Jumpstarts Important Conversations About Anal Cancer

New and updated patient and caregiver resources from National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) offer jargon-free, state-of-the-art information on diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance for anal, colon, and rectal cancers.
NCCN Policy Summit Explores How COVID-19 Pandemic Can Lead to Improvements in Cancer Care

NCCN Policy Summit examines the impact of the past year on oncology policy in the U.S., such as resuming recommended screening and clinical trials, applying health innovations from the COVID-19 pandemic to cancer treatment, and addressing systemic...
NCCN Cancer Experts Answer Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines

National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s patient information team provides a patient and caregiver version of recently-updated, evidence-based expert consensus recommendations for vaccinating people with cancer against COVID-19.
New NCCN Employer Toolkit Enables Organizations to Help Workers with Cancer

Free resource from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network helps employers select health plans and provide services to improve employee outcomes and minimize disruptions from cancer diagnoses—now available at NCCN.org/employertoolkit
NCCN Annual Award Honors Dr. Mary Daly for Key Contributions to Guidelines Program; Recognizes Meetings Department Director with Staff Award

NCCN annual award recognizes Dr. Mary Daly for her pioneering role in the field of genetics and family history in assessing cancer risk, particularly for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.
NCCN Releases New Patient Guidelines on Anemia and Neutropenia

New resource from NCCN helps cancer patients and caregivers recognize and understand blood cell production deficiencies, to better participate in their care planning; available for free at NCCN.org/patientguidelines.
NCCN Foundation Announces Awards for Rising Cancer Research Leaders

National Comprehensive Cancer Network announces recipients of 2021 NCCN Foundation Young Investigator Awards; projects from early-career investigators to advance research in cancer prevention, racial disparities in screening, immunotherapy, new...
NCCN Announces Projects to Study Oral Decitabine and Cedazuridine in Collaboration with Taiho Oncology

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced that three projects have been selected to study oral decitabine (35 mg) and cedazuridine (100 mg).
About

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

