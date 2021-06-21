Our News on Newswise
New Patient Guide from NCCN Jumpstarts Important Conversations About Anal Cancer
New and updated patient and caregiver resources from National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) offer jargon-free, state-of-the-art information on diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance for anal, colon, and rectal cancers.
21-Jun-2021
NCCN Policy Summit Explores How COVID-19 Pandemic Can Lead to Improvements in Cancer Care
NCCN Policy Summit examines the impact of the past year on oncology policy in the U.S., such as resuming recommended screening and clinical trials, applying health innovations from the COVID-19 pandemic to cancer treatment, and addressing systemic...
15-Jun-2021
NCCN Cancer Experts Answer Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines
National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s patient information team provides a patient and caregiver version of recently-updated, evidence-based expert consensus recommendations for vaccinating people with cancer against COVID-19.
10-Jun-2021
New NCCN Employer Toolkit Enables Organizations to Help Workers with Cancer
Free resource from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network helps employers select health plans and provide services to improve employee outcomes and minimize disruptions from cancer diagnoses—now available at NCCN.org/employertoolkit
1-Jun-2021
NCCN Annual Award Honors Dr. Mary Daly for Key Contributions to Guidelines Program; Recognizes Meetings Department Director with Staff Award
NCCN annual award recognizes Dr. Mary Daly for her pioneering role in the field of genetics and family history in assessing cancer risk, particularly for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers.
24-May-2021
NCCN Releases New Patient Guidelines on Anemia and Neutropenia
New resource from NCCN helps cancer patients and caregivers recognize and understand blood cell production deficiencies, to better participate in their care planning; available for free at NCCN.org/patientguidelines.
30-Apr-2021
NCCN Foundation Announces Awards for Rising Cancer Research Leaders
National Comprehensive Cancer Network announces recipients of 2021 NCCN Foundation Young Investigator Awards; projects from early-career investigators to advance research in cancer prevention, racial disparities in screening, immunotherapy, new...
15-Apr-2021
NCCN Announces Projects to Study Oral Decitabine and Cedazuridine in Collaboration with Taiho Oncology
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced that three projects have been selected to study oral decitabine (35 mg) and cedazuridine (100 mg).
14-Apr-2021
