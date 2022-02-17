Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act, bipartisan legislation to expand access to medically-appropriate genetic testing to determine an individual’s risk of developing hereditary...

Researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center conducted the largest published, peer-reviewed, study to-date examining the short-term adverse effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in patients with cancer—finding they experienced no more, and no different,...

Global nonprofit National Comprehensive Cancer Network participates in annual World Cancer Day, every February 4. This year's campaign highlights cancer care disparities and free resources to help, detailed at NCCN.org/wcd.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on improving patient care and outcomes in lung and thyroid cancers.

New research in the January 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network examined the impact of septic shock on people with hematologic malignancies, finding 67.8% died in fewer than 28 days and only 19.4% remained...

New NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Graft-Versus-Host Disease offers clarity and consensus on how best to address and treat a common and complex immune response side-effect from stem cell transplants.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) publishes updated guidance on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 for people with cancer based on latest FDA approvals and surging COVID-19 infection rates—available at...

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on the use of talazoparib in treating people with prostate cancer.

