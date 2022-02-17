Plymouth Meeting, PA USA

Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act Promises to Expand Access to Cancer Screenings and Interventions for High-Risk Medicare Beneficiaries

Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) introduced the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act, bipartisan legislation to expand access to medically-appropriate genetic testing to determine an individual’s risk of developing hereditary...
17-Feb-2022

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines are Safe for People with Cancer According to New Study in JNCCN

Researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center conducted the largest published, peer-reviewed, study to-date examining the short-term adverse effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in patients with cancer—finding they experienced no more, and no different,...
1-Feb-2022

NCCN Joins the Call to ‘Close the Care Gap’ on World Cancer Day

Global nonprofit National Comprehensive Cancer Network participates in annual World Cancer Day, every February 4. This year's campaign highlights cancer care disparities and free resources to help, detailed at NCCN.org/wcd.
4-Feb-2022

NCCN Announces Funding for Lung and Thyroid Cancer Quality Projects, in Collaboration with Lilly

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on improving patient care and outcomes in lung and thyroid cancers.
24-Jan-2022

New Research in JNCCN Raises Awareness of the Dangers of Septic Shock in Blood Cancer Patients

New research in the January 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network examined the impact of septic shock on people with hematologic malignancies, finding 67.8% died in fewer than 28 days and only 19.4% remained...
12-Jan-2022

New Resource from NCCN Shares Evidence-Based Approaches to Recognize and Manage Graft-Versus-Host Disease after Stem Cell Transplantation

New NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Graft-Versus-Host Disease offers clarity and consensus on how best to address and treat a common and complex immune response side-effect from stem cell transplants.
10-Jan-2022

Protecting People with Cancer from COVID-19: New Recommendations from Cancer Guidelines Organization

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) publishes updated guidance on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 for people with cancer based on latest FDA approvals and surging COVID-19 infection rates—available at...
4-Jan-2022

NCCN Announces Funding for Prostate Cancer Research Projects, in Collaboration with Pfizer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on the use of talazoparib in treating people with prostate cancer.
16-Dec-2021


About

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

