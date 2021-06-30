Bethesda, MD USA

NIH-funded screening study builds case for frequent COVID-19 antigen testing

In a study that compares rapid antigen and laboratory PCR approaches for COVID-19 serial screening, researchers affiliated with the NIH RADx initiative reported results from 43 people infected with the virus.
NIH study suggests COVID-19 prevalence far exceeded early pandemic cases

In a new study, NIH researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly.
Computers Design Precise Genetic Programs

A change of instructions in a computer program directs the computer to execute a different command. Similarly, synthetic biologists are learning the rules for how to direct the activities of human cells.
Biophysical Study Sheds Light on Potentially Druggable Process of SARS-CoV-2 Replication

This study investigates how the nucleocapsid protein, or N protein, of the SARS-CoV-2 virus packages the viral genome.
If it ain’t broke you’re not trying hard enough

A team of NIH microscopists and computer scientists used a type of artificial intelligence called a neural network to obtain clearer pictures of cells at work even with extremely low, cell-friendly light levels.
Building better bubbles for ultrasound could enhance image quality, facilitate treatments

NIBIB-funded researchers are investigating long-lasting, customizable nanobubbles for ultrasound contrast agents.
Ultra-fast 3D printing produces life-like organ models

The new technique is capable of printing organ models containing live cells in minutes instead of hours— a major step in the quest to create 3D-printed replacement organs.
Publication reveals essential ingredients of the NIH RADx groundbreaking national diagnostics effort

One-year into implementation of the NIH RADx initiative, the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology has dedicated a special issue to exploring the innovative structure and operation of the RADx Tech program.
About

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) is part of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. NIBIB's mission is to improve health by leading the development and accelerating the application of biomedical technologies. The Institute is committed to integrating the physical and engineering sciences with the life sciences to advance basic research and medical care.

