NIH-funded screening study builds case for frequent COVID-19 antigen testing
In a study that compares rapid antigen and laboratory PCR approaches for COVID-19 serial screening, researchers affiliated with the NIH RADx initiative reported results from 43 people infected with the virus.
NIH study suggests COVID-19 prevalence far exceeded early pandemic cases
In a new study, NIH researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly.
Computers Design Precise Genetic Programs
A change of instructions in a computer program directs the computer to execute a different command. Similarly, synthetic biologists are learning the rules for how to direct the activities of human cells.
Biophysical Study Sheds Light on Potentially Druggable Process of SARS-CoV-2 Replication
This study investigates how the nucleocapsid protein, or N protein, of the SARS-CoV-2 virus packages the viral genome.
If it ain’t broke you’re not trying hard enough
A team of NIH microscopists and computer scientists used a type of artificial intelligence called a neural network to obtain clearer pictures of cells at work even with extremely low, cell-friendly light levels.
Building better bubbles for ultrasound could enhance image quality, facilitate treatments
NIBIB-funded researchers are investigating long-lasting, customizable nanobubbles for ultrasound contrast agents.
Ultra-fast 3D printing produces life-like organ models
The new technique is capable of printing organ models containing live cells in minutes instead of hours— a major step in the quest to create 3D-printed replacement organs.
Publication reveals essential ingredients of the NIH RADx groundbreaking national diagnostics effort
One-year into implementation of the NIH RADx initiative, the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology has dedicated a special issue to exploring the innovative structure and operation of the RADx Tech program.
