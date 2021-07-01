Our News on Newswise
Featured Video: Why Hydrogen Tells Us the Story of the Universe
Join NRAO to learn why scientists are so interested in hydrogen in the galaxy and beyond.
1-Jul-2021
AUI and NRAO Establish NAC Bridge Scholarship Award
AUI and NRAO have established the National Astronomy Consortium (NAC) Bridge Scholarship Award program to assist and recognize NAC alums on their achievements as they enter graduate school.
30-Jun-2021
Mind the Gap: Scientists Use Stellar Mass to Link Exoplanets to Planet-Forming Disks
Data from 500 young stars observed with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submilliter Array (ALMA) is giving scientists a window back through time, allowing them to predict what exoplanetary systems looked like through each stage of their formation. And...
22-Jun-2021
No olviden el surco: científicos usan masa estelar para establecer vínculo entre exoplanetas y discos protoplanetarios
A partir de los datos de más de 500 estrellas jóvenes observadas con el Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), los científicos descubrieron un vínculo directo entre las estructuras de los discos protoplanetarios (los discos que...
22-Jun-2021
2021 Jansky Lectureship Awarded to Mexican Astronomer
The 2021 Jansky Lectureship has been awarded to Professor Luis F. Rodriguez of the National University of Mexico, in recognition of his accomplishments as a scientist, an educator, a popularizer of astronomy and a mentor.
21-Jun-2021
Study of Young Chaotic Star System Reveals Planet Formation Secrets
A team of scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the young star Elias 2-27 have confirmed that gravitational instabilities play a key role in planet formation, and have for the first time directly measured...
16-Jun-2021
Cosmic cartographers map the nearby Universe revealing the diversity of star-forming galaxies
A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has completed the first census of molecular clouds in the nearby Universe. The study produced the first images of nearby galaxies with the same sharpness and quality...
4-Jun-2021
Qorvo Provides Key Enabling Technology for Identifying, Mapping and Tracking Threats from Near-Earth Objects
NRAO, Green Bank Telescope, and Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) are working in collaboration to improve planetary radar capabilities. With the addition of Qorvo's Spatium power amplifier technology, the project now has the power to identify and...
8-Jun-2021
NRAO Scientist Available for Comment on Fast Radio Burst Discovery
