Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation will definitively fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

NRPA is proud to recognize July 17, 2020, as national Park and Recreation Professionals Day. This special day honors park and recreation professionals nationwide who work tirelessly to build strong, healthy and resilient communities through the...

More than nine in 10 adults from every major demographic group want their local government to invest in infrastructure improvements that promote economic activity in their community, according to a newly released National Recreation and Park...

The vast majority (91 percent) of Americans will participate in an outdoor recreation activity hosted by their local park and recreation agency this summer, according to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

According to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), when registering for recreational team sports, Americans consider these top three factors: scheduling, location and cost.

A new report issued by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) provides an in-depth look at the state of the industry for parks and recreation and important benchmarking data for park and recreation agencies nationwide.

