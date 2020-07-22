Ashburn, VA USA

NRPA Applauds Congressional Passage of Great American Outdoors Act

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation will definitively fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
NRPA Celebrates Park and Recreation Professionals Day, July 17, 2020

NRPA is proud to recognize July 17, 2020, as national Park and Recreation Professionals Day. This special day honors park and recreation professionals nationwide who work tirelessly to build strong, healthy and resilient communities through the...
New Survey: Nine in 10 U.S. Adults Support Local Government Investments in Infrastructure Improvements to Promote Economic Activity in their Communities

More than nine in 10 adults from every major demographic group want their local government to invest in infrastructure improvements that promote economic activity in their community, according to a newly released National Recreation and Park...
New Survey Reveals Americans’ Top Outdoor Recreation Activities

The vast majority (91 percent) of Americans will participate in an outdoor recreation activity hosted by their local park and recreation agency this summer, according to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
Cost is a Top Factor When Americans Register for Recreational Team Sports

According to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), when registering for recreational team sports, Americans consider these top three factors: scheduling, location and cost.
New Report Shows the Typical Park and Rec Agency Has One Park for Every 2,181 Residents

A new report issued by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) provides an in-depth look at the state of the industry for parks and recreation and important benchmarking data for park and recreation agencies nationwide.
About

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

Contacts

Suzanne Nathan
Public Relations Manager

 snathan@nrpa.org

703-858-4748

Roxanne Sutton
Director of Communications

 rsutton@nrpa.org

7038582166

Emily Swartzlander

 emily@forthrightadvising.com

