NRPA Applauds Congressional Passage of Great American Outdoors Act
Today, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation will definitively fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
22-Jul-2020 5:45 PM EDT
NRPA Celebrates Park and Recreation Professionals Day, July 17, 2020
NRPA is proud to recognize July 17, 2020, as national Park and Recreation Professionals Day. This special day honors park and recreation professionals nationwide who work tirelessly to build strong, healthy and resilient communities through the...
17-Jul-2020 11:15 AM EDT
New Survey: Nine in 10 U.S. Adults Support Local Government Investments in Infrastructure Improvements to Promote Economic Activity in their Communities
More than nine in 10 adults from every major demographic group want their local government to invest in infrastructure improvements that promote economic activity in their community, according to a newly released National Recreation and Park...
27-Feb-2020 12:10 PM EST
New Survey Reveals Americans’ Top Outdoor Recreation Activities
The vast majority (91 percent) of Americans will participate in an outdoor recreation activity hosted by their local park and recreation agency this summer, according to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
2-Jul-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Cost is a Top Factor When Americans Register for Recreational Team Sports
According to a recent poll conducted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), when registering for recreational team sports, Americans consider these top three factors: scheduling, location and cost.
1-May-2019 11:05 AM EDT
New Report Shows the Typical Park and Rec Agency Has One Park for Every 2,181 Residents
A new report issued by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) provides an in-depth look at the state of the industry for parks and recreation and important benchmarking data for park and recreation agencies nationwide.
3-Apr-2019 11:00 AM EDT
