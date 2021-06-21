Researchers from the National University of Singapore and University of the Ryukyus have recently identified and described a new genus and species of xanthid crab found in Okinawa Island, Ryukyu Islands, Japan. Named Mabui calculus, it is the first...

NUS and NTU will lead a new Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed to pioneer green and efficient cooling solutions for data centres in the tropics.The S$23 million research programme is supported by key stakeholders in Singapore’s data centre...

Researchers from NUS have come up with a way to use one single device – such as a mobile phone or smart watch – to wirelessly power up to 10 wearables on a user. This novel method uses the human body as a medium for transmitting power. Their...

A team of researchers from the NUS Department of Biomedical Engineering and Institute for Health Innovation & Technology has developed a novel blood test called ExoSCOPE that could tell doctors whether cancer treatment is working for a patient,...

Giving a new spin to conventional chemical synthesis, a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a way to automate the production of small molecules suitable for pharmaceutical use. The method can...

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have found a way to predict if ovarian cancer patients will be resistant to chemotherapy. By using “automated” microscopy, they identified a protein that indicates the resistance of ovarian...

Researchers from NUS Engineering have developed a new method to increase the rate of an important chemical reaction known as hydrogenation by more than 5 times. Hydrogenation is used in the production of everyday items like plastics, fertilisers,...

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and international energy giant Shell will jointly develop novel processes to use carbon dioxide, a byproduct of industrial processes, to produce fuels and chemicals for the energy industry. This...

