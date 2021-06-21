Singapore, Singapore

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Photo1-Mabuicrab.jpg

New Crab Species with Asymmetrical Reproductive Units Identified by NUS Researchers and Their Japanese Collaborators

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and University of the Ryukyus have recently identified and described a new genus and species of xanthid crab found in Okinawa Island, Ryukyu Islands, Japan. Named Mabui calculus, it is the first...
21-Jun-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: STDCTArtistImpression.jpg

NUS and NTU launch first-of-its-kind tropical data centre testbed

NUS and NTU will lead a new Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed to pioneer green and efficient cooling solutions for data centres in the tropics.The S$23 million research programme is supported by key stakeholders in Singapore’s data centre...
15-Jun-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: PhotoofProfYooteam.jpg

NUS engineers devise novel approach to wirelessly power multiple wearable devices using a single source

Researchers from NUS have come up with a way to use one single device – such as a mobile phone or smart watch – to wirelessly power up to 10 wearables on a user. This novel method uses the human body as a medium for transmitting power. Their...
11-Jun-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ExoSCOPE-Team.jpg

NUS researchers develop world’s first blood test for real-time monitoring of cancer treatment success

A team of researchers from the NUS Department of Biomedical Engineering and Institute for Health Innovation & Technology has developed a novel blood test called ExoSCOPE that could tell doctors whether cancer treatment is working for a patient,...
7-Jun-2021 2:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Photo.jpg

NUS researchers develop novel technique to automate production of pharmaceutical compounds

Giving a new spin to conventional chemical synthesis, a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a way to automate the production of small molecules suitable for pharmaceutical use. The method can...
1-Jun-2021 12:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Image-JPEG.jpg

NUS researchers use “automated” microscopy to identify predictor of chemotherapy resistance in ovarian cancer patients

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have found a way to predict if ovarian cancer patients will be resistant to chemotherapy. By using “automated” microscopy, they identified a protein that indicates the resistance of ovarian...
26-May-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ProfYanandteam.jpg

New NUS technology completes vital class of industrial reactions five times faster

Researchers from NUS Engineering have developed a new method to increase the rate of an important chemical reaction known as hydrogenation by more than 5 times. Hydrogenation is used in the production of everyday items like plastics, fertilisers,...
20-May-2021 2:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NUS-ShellSigningCeremony.jpg

NUS and Shell join hands to advance decarbonisation solutions

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and international energy giant Shell will jointly develop novel processes to use carbon dioxide, a byproduct of industrial processes, to produce fuels and chemicals for the energy industry. This...
14-May-2021 3:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 17 faculties across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established our NUS Overseas Colleges programme in more than 15 cities around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, 30 university-level research institutes, research centres of excellence and corporate labs focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit www.nus.edu.sg.

Contacts

Saadiah Binte Rahmat

 saadiah@nus.edu.sg

Carolyn Fong

 carolyn@nus.edu.sg

+65 6516 5399
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.4889