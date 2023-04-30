Singapore, Singapore

NUS scientists develop plant-based cell culture scaffold for cheaper, more sustainable cultured meat

A research team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully used common plant proteins to 3D-print an edible cell culture scaffold, allowing more affordable and sustainable lab-grown meat to be served on the table.
Another giant leap into space: Successful launch of Lumelite-4 to enhance maritime communications

A microsatellite for maritime communications developed by the Satellite Technology And Research Centre (STAR) under the National University of Singapore’s College of Design and Engineering (NUS CDE), and A*STAR’s Institute for Infocomm Research...
NUS researchers invent novel ingestible capsule X-ray dosimeter for real-time radiotherapy monitoring

Gastric cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. A new invention by NUS researchers could help improve the treatment of this cancer by enhancing the precision of radiotherapy, which is commonly used in combination with treatment options...
Novel ferroelectric material for the future of data storage solutions

Researchers from the National University of Singapore have discovered a new single-element ferroelectric material that alters the current understanding of conventional ferroelectric materials and has future applications in data storage devices.
Energy-efficient and customisable inorganic membranes for a cleaner future

A team of researchers from the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore, led by Professor Ho Ghim Wei from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has developed a revolutionary technique for producing...
Solid Natural Gas: An Avenue to a Safer, Cleaner and Brighter Future

Researchers worldwide are actively investigating safer alternatives for the storage of natural gas—solidified natural gas (SNG), or natural gas hydrates, may just be the answer. These gas hydrates, however, are currently limited to the small scale...
Smart insole to identify and mitigate workplace slips, trips and falls

Slips, trips and falls (STFs) remain the top causes of major injuries in the workplace. Harnessing the power of research and technology to boost workplace safety, Professor Lim Chwee Teck from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS)...
NUS researchers revisit potent drug as promising treatment for acute leukaemia

A team of researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore at the National University of Singapore has breathed new life into an existing drug — combatting a type of blood cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, or T-ALL. The...
