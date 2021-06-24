In a statement published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the nonprofit research institute RTI International responded to a call from the National Institute...

Prior studies have investigated alternative approaches to pain reduction in burn injury patients that focus on distraction, such as music, hypnosis, toys, and virtual reality (VR). In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, Henry Xiang, MD,...

As parents and caregivers continue to navigate the changing realities of life during a global pandemic, it is important for families to address the emotional and mental health needs of children.

On Our Sleeves®, the national movement for Children’s Mental Health, has launched the On Our Sleeves Alliance, a collection of national corporations and brands, youth and parent serving organizations, healthcare and educational organizations and...

Deal strengthens Andelyn’s ability to serve a variety of clients and accelerate the development and manufacturing of innovative gene therapies.

A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy, Emergency Medicine, and the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital along with the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) analyzed calls to...

To minimize transmission of COVID-19, in spring 2020, most U.S. states passed policies promoting social distancing through stay-at-home orders prohibiting non-essential travel. Vehicle-miles traveled in the U.S. decreased by 41% in April 2020...

First study to objectively document self-paced physical and cognitive activity post-concussion among youth suggests they may be able to engage in physical and cognitive activity as soon as tolerated post-concussion

