Understanding Black Youth Suicide: Steps Toward Prevention

In a statement published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the nonprofit research institute RTI International responded to a call from the National Institute...
Virtual Reality as Pain Relief: Reducing Dressing Change Pain in Pediatric Burn Patients

Prior studies have investigated alternative approaches to pain reduction in burn injury patients that focus on distraction, such as music, hypnosis, toys, and virtual reality (VR). In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, Henry Xiang, MD,...
Experts Offer Free Guide to Empower Kids and Teens in Handling Emotions During Uncertainty

As parents and caregivers continue to navigate the changing realities of life during a global pandemic, it is important for families to address the emotional and mental health needs of children.
On Our Sleeves® Launches National Alliance for Children’s Mental Health With One Million Classrooms Project

On Our Sleeves®, the national movement for Children’s Mental Health, has launched the On Our Sleeves Alliance, a collection of national corporations and brands, youth and parent serving organizations, healthcare and educational organizations and...
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Affiliate Andelyn Biosciences Receives Significant Investment and Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Pall Corporation and Cytiva

Deal strengthens Andelyn’s ability to serve a variety of clients and accelerate the development and manufacturing of innovative gene therapies.
Calls to Poison Centers about High-Powered Magnets Increased by 444% after Ban Lifted

A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy, Emergency Medicine, and the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital along with the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) analyzed calls to...
New Study Looks at Effect of COVID-19-Related Social Distancing Policies on Motor Vehicle Crashes and Traffic Volume in Ohio

To minimize transmission of COVID-19, in spring 2020, most U.S. states passed policies promoting social distancing through stay-at-home orders prohibiting non-essential travel. Vehicle-miles traveled in the U.S. decreased by 41% in April 2020...
No More Sitting in the Dark?

First study to objectively document self-paced physical and cognitive activity post-concussion among youth suggests they may be able to engage in physical and cognitive activity as soon as tolerated post-concussion
