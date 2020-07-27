Our News on Newswise
Testing millions for coronavirus quickly
Health care entrepreneur Bobby Brooke Herrera, a New Mexico native who grew up just south of Las Cruces, may hold the key to testing millions of Americans to see if they are infected and spreading the coronavirus. His company, E25Bio, is currently...
27-Jul-2020 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
NMSU, NMDOH Study Finds Insecticide-Resistant Mosquitoes Across State
New Mexico State University researchers collaborating with the New Mexico Department of Health recently published a paper that shows there is widespread resistance to insecticides in one type of mosquito found in southern New Mexico
24-Apr-2019 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
A Long Shot Could Bear Fruit
A compound discovered by Jeffrey Arterburn of New Mexico State University and Eric Prossnitz of University of New Mexico is currently in pre-clinical trials. if they go well, human trials will begin at a few sites around the country, led by the UNM...
9-Jan-2019 4:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
NMSU Regents approve new rule, paving the way for industrial hemp production in NM
Beginning in 2019, farmers in New Mexico will be allowed to produce industrial hemp. Regulations for growing the crop, approved today by the New Mexico State University Board of Regents, are expected to benefit growers and create a new economic...
13-Dec-2018 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Engineering professor receives Department of Energy grant
New Mexico State University Department of Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Ehsan Dehghan Niri has received a United States Department of Energy grant. This is a three-year award for $400,000 and is a collaboration with Arizona State University.
19-Oct-2018 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
NSF awards 5-year grant to fund first-of-its-kind HSI STEM Resource Hub
The National Science Foundation recently announced its first research awards under the Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.
2-Oct-2018 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
$20 Million NSF Grant for SMART Grid Center Builds on NMSU Research
The sustainable electric grids of the future will be raised in New Mexico thanks to a $20 million National Science Foundation grant based on smart grid research born at New Mexico State University over the past five years.
27-Sep-2018 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Research on homemade mosquito repellants finds interesting alternatives
What do burning coffee, eating bananas and drinking gin and tonic have in common? They are among the unconventional mosquito repellents people say they use.
9-Aug-2018 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
NM Researchers develop cyber security mechanisms to improve FISA process.
13-Dec-2019 11:05 AM EST
Shaping the future of higher education
Chancellor of the New Mexico State University System Dan Arvizo, shares his vision and strategies to meet the challenges facing higher education. Arvizu worked for Bell Labs, Sandia National Labs and eventually went on to serve as the eighth...
28-Feb-2019 3:05 PM EST
Building trust in government.
NMSU government professor Christa Slaton's research focuses on ethics in government.
28-Oct-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Sociologist Discusses How Social Justice Activism Through Sports Is Working in NFL Controversy.
10-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT
NMSU Expert Gives Tips on Safe Water Storage, Treatment in Case of Crisis
In the case of emergencies affecting potable water supplies, New Mexico State University water expert Rossana Sallenave released a guide on how to properly treat and store water for long periods of time.
22-Feb-2017 4:05 PM EST
Landscape Ecologist to Research, Teach Dryland Ecology
22-Feb-2017 4:05 PM EST
Professor's Football Research Emphasizes Lower Extremity Loading Patterns, Torque Production and Velocity-Based Resistance Training
2-Feb-2017 10:00 AM EST
Professor's Research Demonstrates How Imagery Works to Improve Sport Performance
2-Feb-2017 10:00 AM ESTSee All Experts