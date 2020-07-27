Las Cruces, NM USA

Our News
Testing millions for coronavirus quickly

Health care entrepreneur Bobby Brooke Herrera, a New Mexico native who grew up just south of Las Cruces, may hold the key to testing millions of Americans to see if they are infected and spreading the coronavirus. His company, E25Bio, is currently...
NMSU, NMDOH Study Finds Insecticide-Resistant Mosquitoes Across State

New Mexico State University researchers collaborating with the New Mexico Department of Health recently published a paper that shows there is widespread resistance to insecticides in one type of mosquito found in southern New Mexico
A Long Shot Could Bear Fruit

A compound discovered by Jeffrey Arterburn of New Mexico State University and Eric Prossnitz of University of New Mexico is currently in pre-clinical trials. if they go well, human trials will begin at a few sites around the country, led by the UNM...
NMSU Regents approve new rule, paving the way for industrial hemp production in NM

Beginning in 2019, farmers in New Mexico will be allowed to produce industrial hemp. Regulations for growing the crop, approved today by the New Mexico State University Board of Regents, are expected to benefit growers and create a new economic...
Engineering professor receives Department of Energy grant

New Mexico State University Department of Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Ehsan Dehghan Niri has received a United States Department of Energy grant. This is a three-year award for $400,000 and is a collaboration with Arizona State University.
NSF awards 5-year grant to fund first-of-its-kind HSI STEM Resource Hub

The National Science Foundation recently announced its first research awards under the Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.
$20 Million NSF Grant for SMART Grid Center Builds on NMSU Research

The sustainable electric grids of the future will be raised in New Mexico thanks to a $20 million National Science Foundation grant based on smart grid research born at New Mexico State University over the past five years.
Research on homemade mosquito repellants finds interesting alternatives

What do burning coffee, eating bananas and drinking gin and tonic have in common? They are among the unconventional mosquito repellents people say they use.
Our Experts

NM Researchers develop cyber security mechanisms to improve FISA process.

Shaping the future of higher education

Chancellor of the New Mexico State University System Dan Arvizo, shares his vision and strategies to meet the challenges facing higher education. Arvizu worked for Bell Labs, Sandia National Labs and eventually went on to serve as the eighth...
Building trust in government.

NMSU government professor Christa Slaton's research focuses on ethics in government.
Sociologist Discusses How Social Justice Activism Through Sports Is Working in NFL Controversy.

NMSU Expert Gives Tips on Safe Water Storage, Treatment in Case of Crisis

In the case of emergencies affecting potable water supplies, New Mexico State University water expert Rossana Sallenave released a guide on how to properly treat and store water for long periods of time.
Landscape Ecologist to Research, Teach Dryland Ecology

Professor's Football Research Emphasizes Lower Extremity Loading Patterns, Torque Production and Velocity-Based Resistance Training

Professor's Research Demonstrates How Imagery Works to Improve Sport Performance

About

New Mexico State University is New Mexico’s land-grant institution, a comprehensive research institution of higher education dedicated to teaching, research, and service at the undergraduate and graduate levels. NMSU is a NASA Space Grant College, a Hispanic-serving institution and is home to the very first Honors College in New Mexico. We have been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Top Colleges for 2014.

