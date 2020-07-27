Health care entrepreneur Bobby Brooke Herrera, a New Mexico native who grew up just south of Las Cruces, may hold the key to testing millions of Americans to see if they are infected and spreading the coronavirus. His company, E25Bio, is currently...

New Mexico State University researchers collaborating with the New Mexico Department of Health recently published a paper that shows there is widespread resistance to insecticides in one type of mosquito found in southern New Mexico

A compound discovered by Jeffrey Arterburn of New Mexico State University and Eric Prossnitz of University of New Mexico is currently in pre-clinical trials. if they go well, human trials will begin at a few sites around the country, led by the UNM...

Beginning in 2019, farmers in New Mexico will be allowed to produce industrial hemp. Regulations for growing the crop, approved today by the New Mexico State University Board of Regents, are expected to benefit growers and create a new economic...

New Mexico State University Department of Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Ehsan Dehghan Niri has received a United States Department of Energy grant. This is a three-year award for $400,000 and is a collaboration with Arizona State University.

The National Science Foundation recently announced its first research awards under the Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

The sustainable electric grids of the future will be raised in New Mexico thanks to a $20 million National Science Foundation grant based on smart grid research born at New Mexico State University over the past five years.

What do burning coffee, eating bananas and drinking gin and tonic have in common? They are among the unconventional mosquito repellents people say they use.

