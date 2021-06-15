Our News on Newswise
Blavatnik Family Foundation, New York Academy of Sciences Name 31 Finalists for 2021 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists
The 2021 Blavatnik National Awards today named 31 finalists for the world’s largest unrestricted prize honoring early-career scientists. The finalists were culled from 298 nominations by 157 U.S. research institutions across 38 states. They have...
New York Academy of Sciences Receives Stevens Initiative Funding for Program to Virtually Connect Young People Around the World
Grantees will bring together thousands of young people from the United States and the Middle East and North Africa for an exciting opportunity to engage with global peers through virtual exchange.
Leaders in Healthcare, Ethics, Academia, and Government Discuss Conflicts of Interest in Science and Clinical Care
On March 10 -11, the New York Academy of Sciences and NYU Grossman School of Medicine will host a virtual bioethics colloquium—Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare: Opportunities for Self-Reflection and Action—to explore ways to identify bias...
Twelve pharmaceutical leaders and chief scientists present efficacy data and status reports on their vaccines against SARS-CoV-2; Anthony Facui and Moncef Slaoui deliver keynotes
A remarkable number of pharmaceutical company leaders and chief scientists will come together at a two-day symposium to present efficacy data and updates on twelve vaccines and vaccines candidates. This includes the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines...
The New York Academy of Sciences to host programs on the science and law of Lunar Exploration (Wednesday, December 9) and Bioengineering for Space Travel (Thursday, December 10)
The New York Academy of Sciences is hosting two programs on Space Exploration this week, with topics including legal agreements for “off planet” governance, bioengineering to make space travel safer for astronauts, and questions of bio-ethics...
2020 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists Honorees Announced during National Postdoc Appreciation Week
The winning postdoctoral researchers include a neuroscientist improving memory formation and recall, an astrophysicist illuminating dark matter, and a biochemist refining gene-editing technologies
Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists Announce 2020 Laureates
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 – The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced today a molecular biophysicist, an organic chemist and an astrophysicist as the Laureates of the 2020 Blavatnik National Awards for Young...
Announcing Laureates of the 2016 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists
Three Pioneering Scientists Recognized for Breakthroughs in Astrophysics, Organic Chemistry, and Molecular Biology.
