The 2021 Blavatnik National Awards today named 31 finalists for the world’s largest unrestricted prize honoring early-career scientists. The finalists were culled from 298 nominations by 157 U.S. research institutions across 38 states. They have...

Add to Favorites

Grantees will bring together thousands of young people from the United States and the Middle East and North Africa for an exciting opportunity to engage with global peers through virtual exchange.

Add to Favorites

On March 10 -11, the New York Academy of Sciences and NYU Grossman School of Medicine will host a virtual bioethics colloquium—Conflicts of Interest in Healthcare: Opportunities for Self-Reflection and Action—to explore ways to identify bias...

Add to Favorites

A remarkable number of pharmaceutical company leaders and chief scientists will come together at a two-day symposium to present efficacy data and updates on twelve vaccines and vaccines candidates. This includes the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines...

Add to Favorites

The New York Academy of Sciences is hosting two programs on Space Exploration this week, with topics including legal agreements for “off planet” governance, bioengineering to make space travel safer for astronauts, and questions of bio-ethics...

Add to Favorites

The winning postdoctoral researchers include a neuroscientist improving memory formation and recall, an astrophysicist illuminating dark matter, and a biochemist refining gene-editing technologies

Add to Favorites

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 – The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced today a molecular biophysicist, an organic chemist and an astrophysicist as the Laureates of the 2020 Blavatnik National Awards for Young...

Add to Favorites

Three Pioneering Scientists Recognized for Breakthroughs in Astrophysics, Organic Chemistry, and Molecular Biology.

Add to Favorites