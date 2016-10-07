A multi-institute study led by Monash University has revealed for the first time the mechanism that regulates fluid intake in the human body and stops us from over-drinking, which can cause potentially fatal water intoxication. The study challenges...

Add to Favorites

Bonobos, chimpanzees and orangutans understand that others can be convinced of something that is not true, says a study by researchers of Duke University, Kyoto University, the University of St. Andrews and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary...

Add to Favorites

A new systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials has concluded that eating oat fibre not only reduces LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), but non-HDL cholesterol and apolipoprotein B as well.

Add to Favorites

Recent research from the Pampas region of Argentina supports the hypothesis that early Homo sapiens arrived in the Americas earlier than the Clovis hunters did, 13,000 years ago.

Add to Favorites

Over two thirds (68 per cent) of the public would like more rest, according to the world’s largest ever survey on the topic.

Add to Favorites

Why do some people lead a perfectly healthy lifestyle yet still die young? A new international study suggests that the answer lies in our DNA.

Add to Favorites

An international study has found that having a high status job means that you are less likely to respond to standard treatment with medications for depression.

Add to Favorites

An international research team discovered a human skeleton during its ongoing excavation of the famous antikythera shipwreck (circa 65 b. C. ). The shipwreck, which holds the remains of a greek trading or cargo ship, is located off the greek island...

Add to Favorites