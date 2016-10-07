Our News on Newswise
Study Challenges the Popular Idea That We Should Drink Eight Glasses of Water a Day for Health
A multi-institute study led by Monash University has revealed for the first time the mechanism that regulates fluid intake in the human body and stops us from over-drinking, which can cause potentially fatal water intoxication. The study challenges...
7-Oct-2016
Apes Can Understand What Others Are Thinking Just Like Humans
Bonobos, chimpanzees and orangutans understand that others can be convinced of something that is not true, says a study by researchers of Duke University, Kyoto University, the University of St. Andrews and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary...
7-Oct-2016
Eating Oats Can Help Lower Your Risk of Cardiovascular Disease in More Ways Than One
A new systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials has concluded that eating oat fibre not only reduces LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), but non-HDL cholesterol and apolipoprotein B as well.
7-Oct-2016
Evidence Suggest that Humans Came to the Americas Earlier than Previously Thought
Recent research from the Pampas region of Argentina supports the hypothesis that early Homo sapiens arrived in the Americas earlier than the Clovis hunters did, 13,000 years ago.
30-Sep-2016
Survey: Most of Us Want More Rest
Over two thirds (68 per cent) of the public would like more rest, according to the world’s largest ever survey on the topic.
30-Sep-2016
The Rate of Your Biological Clock Influences How Long You'll Live
Why do some people lead a perfectly healthy lifestyle yet still die young? A new international study suggests that the answer lies in our DNA.
30-Sep-2016
For Those with Higher Status Jobs, Depression May Be Harder to Treat
An international study has found that having a high status job means that you are less likely to respond to standard treatment with medications for depression.
23-Sep-2016
Ancient Skeleton Found in Greek Shipwreck Site Could Provide Insight Into the Lives of People Who Lived 2100 Years Ago
An international research team discovered a human skeleton during its ongoing excavation of the famous antikythera shipwreck (circa 65 b. C. ). The shipwreck, which holds the remains of a greek trading or cargo ship, is located off the greek island...
23-Sep-2016
