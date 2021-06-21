Raleigh, NC USA

Newswise: 02NwaCampusv.1.jpg

‘Pack Ice’ Tectonics Reveal Venus’ Geological Secrets

A new analysis of Venus’ surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice.
21-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

‘Nanodecoy’ Therapy Binds and Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Nanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19.
17-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Health and Socializing: Why People Use Mixed-Reality Sports Tech

New technologies allow users to do things like race their real bikes against other real people in a virtual world, and a new study outlines what motivates people to use these online platforms. The findings offer insights for future iterations of...
17-Jun-2021 9:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Helping Adults Navigate the Decision to Move Back in With Parents

A recent study offers insight into how adults can navigate the often awkward experience of moving back in with their parents.
24-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Study Shows Education Is Not Enough to Overcome Inequality

A recent study finds that social inequality persists, regardless of educational achievement – particularly for men.
19-Apr-2021 9:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Researchers Streamline Molecular Assembly Line to Design, Test Drug Compounds

Researchers from North Carolina State University have found a way to fine-tune the molecular assembly line that creates antibiotics via engineered biosynthesis.
13-Apr-2021 4:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: goldman-foreign-employment-header.jpg

Having Employees Overseas Helps Companies Reap U.S. Tax Benefits

A recent study finds U.S. companies that have a substantial number of employees in foreign jurisdictions with lower tax rates are more likely than their peers to “artificially” locate earnings in those jurisdictions – and the Internal Revenue...
12-Apr-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

study finds those late night snacks may be hurting you at work

A recent study finds that unhealthy eating behaviors at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


