A new analysis of Venus’ surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice.

Add to Favorites

Nanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19.

Add to Favorites

New technologies allow users to do things like race their real bikes against other real people in a virtual world, and a new study outlines what motivates people to use these online platforms. The findings offer insights for future iterations of...

Add to Favorites

A recent study offers insight into how adults can navigate the often awkward experience of moving back in with their parents.

Add to Favorites

A recent study finds that social inequality persists, regardless of educational achievement – particularly for men.

Add to Favorites

Researchers from North Carolina State University have found a way to fine-tune the molecular assembly line that creates antibiotics via engineered biosynthesis.

Add to Favorites

A recent study finds U.S. companies that have a substantial number of employees in foreign jurisdictions with lower tax rates are more likely than their peers to “artificially” locate earnings in those jurisdictions – and the Internal Revenue...

Add to Favorites

A recent study finds that unhealthy eating behaviors at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work.

Add to Favorites