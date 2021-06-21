Our News on Newswise
‘Pack Ice’ Tectonics Reveal Venus’ Geological Secrets
A new analysis of Venus’ surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice.
21-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
‘Nanodecoy’ Therapy Binds and Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Virus
Nanodecoys made from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind to and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, promoting viral clearance and reducing lung injury in a macaque model of COVID-19.
17-Jun-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Health and Socializing: Why People Use Mixed-Reality Sports Tech
New technologies allow users to do things like race their real bikes against other real people in a virtual world, and a new study outlines what motivates people to use these online platforms. The findings offer insights for future iterations of...
17-Jun-2021 9:20 AM EDT
Helping Adults Navigate the Decision to Move Back in With Parents
A recent study offers insight into how adults can navigate the often awkward experience of moving back in with their parents.
24-May-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Study Shows Education Is Not Enough to Overcome Inequality
A recent study finds that social inequality persists, regardless of educational achievement – particularly for men.
19-Apr-2021 9:15 AM EDT
Researchers Streamline Molecular Assembly Line to Design, Test Drug Compounds
Researchers from North Carolina State University have found a way to fine-tune the molecular assembly line that creates antibiotics via engineered biosynthesis.
13-Apr-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Having Employees Overseas Helps Companies Reap U.S. Tax Benefits
A recent study finds U.S. companies that have a substantial number of employees in foreign jurisdictions with lower tax rates are more likely than their peers to “artificially” locate earnings in those jurisdictions – and the Internal Revenue...
12-Apr-2021 2:05 PM EDT
study finds those late night snacks may be hurting you at work
A recent study finds that unhealthy eating behaviors at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Clean Air Regulation, Automobile Emissions Expert Can Discuss Volkswagen Scandal, Emissions Testing
24-Sep-2015 8:05 AM EDT
Experts Offer Insight Into Key Issues in 2014 Midterm Elections, Including Race, Gender, and the Economy
11-Mar-2014 7:00 AM EDT
Expert Offers Insight on History of Labor Day and How Workers Are Faring in Post-Recession Recovery
19-Aug-2013 7:00 AM EDT
Expert Can Answer Food-Safety Questions for the Holidays
13-Nov-2012 8:00 AM EST
Researcher Explains How Santa Delivers Presents in One Night
Don’t believe in Santa Claus? Magic, you say? In fact, science and technology explain how Santa is able to deliver toys to good girls and boys around the world in one night, according to a North Carolina State University researcher.
6-Dec-2011 7:35 AM EST
Food-Safety Expert Can Offer Tips For Thanksgiving
At Thanksgiving, small mistakes in the kitchen can lead to food-borne illness. Dr. Ben Chapman, food-safety specialist and assistant professor of family and consumer sciences at North Carolina State University, can offer suggestions to ensure your...
9-Nov-2011 7:00 AM EST
Expert Can Discuss Importance Of Labor Day During Recession, Election Year
As American workers are faced with the “Great Recession” of the 21st century, how are they faring this Labor Day? What role might organized labor play, or not play, in the upcoming fall 2010 elections?
30-Aug-2010 8:00 AM EDT
Experts Can Offer Insight On Haiti Disaster
The eyes of the world are now focused on Haiti, and the effects of the recent earthquake disaster on the island nation are still unfolding. North Carolina State University researchers can help explain what happened, what may happen next, and what it...
13-Jan-2010 3:30 PM EST