Research specialist Melissa Boyd and Regents' professor Michelle Mack from Northern Arizona University led the study, which demonstrated the long-term effects of climate change on this vegetation.

Zach Lerner leads the Biomechatronics Lab at NAU, where he studies the use of robotics to help improve the gait of people with walking disabilities. The outcomes for this project have the potential to transform treatment of walking disabilities...

Associate professor Laura Wasylenki co-authored a new paper in Nature Communications that presents the results of nickel isotope analyses on Late Permian sedimentary rocks. The results demonstrate the power of nickel isotope analyses, which are...

Jut Wynne, director of NAU's Cave Ecology Lab, talks about cave health all the time. But during 2021, the International Year of Caves and Karst, he and other researchers are inviting the rest of us to consider all the ways these ecosystems...

Just a few bacterial taxa found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils, according to new findingsfrom researchers at Northern Arizona University.

The study, led by biologist David Wagner, provides a plausible explanation for how Francisella tularensis can overwinter in the environment outside of a host.

Machine learns to categorize pottery comparable to expert archaeologists, matches designs among thousands of broken pieces

New research published in special issue of Sustainability co-edited by NAU researcher finds that biodiversity commitments will be key to freshwater protection

