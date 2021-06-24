Our News on Newswise
Drought Affects Aspen Survival Decades Later, New NAU Study Finds
Research specialist Melissa Boyd and Regents' professor Michelle Mack from Northern Arizona University led the study, which demonstrated the long-term effects of climate change on this vegetation.
24-Jun-2021
NAU Mechanical Engineer Receives NSF CAREER Award to Pioneer Robot-assisted Rehabilitation While Integrating Education, Research
Zach Lerner leads the Biomechatronics Lab at NAU, where he studies the use of robotics to help improve the gait of people with walking disabilities. The outcomes for this project have the potential to transform treatment of walking disabilities...
22-Jun-2021
NAU Geochemist on New Study Confirming Cause of Greatest Mass Extinction Event
Associate professor Laura Wasylenki co-authored a new paper in Nature Communications that presents the results of nickel isotope analyses on Late Permian sedimentary rocks. The results demonstrate the power of nickel isotope analyses, which are...
21-Jun-2021
‘An Unexplored World Right Beneath Our Feet:’ Cave Ecologist on the Importance of Caves in Discussions on Conservation, Caves on Other Planets
Jut Wynne, director of NAU's Cave Ecology Lab, talks about cave health all the time. But during 2021, the International Year of Caves and Karst, he and other researchers are inviting the rest of us to consider all the ways these ecosystems...
15-Jun-2021
New study shows a few common bacteria account for majority of carbon use in soil
Just a few bacterial taxa found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils, according to new findingsfrom researchers at Northern Arizona University.
7-Jun-2021
NAU scientists: Bacterium causing deadly rabbit fever remains virulent for months in cold water
The study, led by biologist David Wagner, provides a plausible explanation for how Francisella tularensis can overwinter in the environment outside of a host.
28-May-2021
Archaeologists teach computers to sort ancient pottery
Machine learns to categorize pottery comparable to expert archaeologists, matches designs among thousands of broken pieces
17-May-2021
Only 17 percent of free-flowing rivers are protected, new research shows
New research published in special issue of Sustainability co-edited by NAU researcher finds that biodiversity commitments will be key to freshwater protection
12-May-2021
Expert: The ‘silver bullet’ to the West’s water crisis lies not in Lake Mead but in what we feed our cattle
15-Jun-2021
Data scientist available to discuss need for diverse supply chain after ransomware attack shuts down oil pipeline
10-May-2021
Public health expert: COVID-19 pandemic highlighting health care disparities in U.S. system
30-Mar-2021
Supply chain expert available to discuss Biden’s order to strengthen critical U.S. supply chains
26-Feb-2021
Cybersecurity expert: After Russian hack, common security tools, including cloud-based multi-factor systems, shown to be less effective in preventing attacks
18-Dec-2020
Anthropologists find Americans’ sense of community wanes as pandemic goes on, leading to increases in public incidents of rage and racism
16-Dec-2020
Expert available to discuss potential impact on supply chains, especially fuel supply, from storms Marco and Laura
27-Aug-2020
With upcoming Dem VP pick, expert available to discuss positives and negatives for women in politics
