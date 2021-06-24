Flagstaff, AZ USA

Newswise: Boyd_photo1_ALM_SM.jpg

Drought Affects Aspen Survival Decades Later, New NAU Study Finds

Research specialist Melissa Boyd and Regents' professor Michelle Mack from Northern Arizona University led the study, which demonstrated the long-term effects of climate change on this vegetation.
24-Jun-2021

Newswise: 1845_ZacharyLernerLab_20201021.jpeg

NAU Mechanical Engineer Receives NSF CAREER Award to Pioneer Robot-assisted Rehabilitation While Integrating Education, Research

Zach Lerner leads the Biomechatronics Lab at NAU, where he studies the use of robotics to help improve the gait of people with walking disabilities. The outcomes for this project have the potential to transform treatment of walking disabilities...
22-Jun-2021

NAU Geochemist on New Study Confirming Cause of Greatest Mass Extinction Event

Associate professor Laura Wasylenki co-authored a new paper in Nature Communications that presents the results of nickel isotope analyses on Late Permian sedimentary rocks. The results demonstrate the power of nickel isotope analyses, which are...
21-Jun-2021

Newswise: JutWynne.jpg

‘An Unexplored World Right Beneath Our Feet:’ Cave Ecologist on the Importance of Caves in Discussions on Conservation, Caves on Other Planets

Jut Wynne, director of NAU's Cave Ecology Lab, talks about cave health all the time. But during 2021, the International Year of Caves and Karst, he and other researchers are inviting the rest of us to consider all the ways these ecosystems...
15-Jun-2021

Newswise: Stone_ncomm_final.jpg

New study shows a few common bacteria account for majority of carbon use in soil

Just a few bacterial taxa found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils, according to new findingsfrom researchers at Northern Arizona University.
7-Jun-2021

Newswise: PMI_2351.jpg

NAU scientists: Bacterium causing deadly rabbit fever remains virulent for months in cold water

The study, led by biologist David Wagner, provides a plausible explanation for how Francisella tularensis can overwinter in the environment outside of a host.
28-May-2021

Newswise: TWW_river.jpg

Archaeologists teach computers to sort ancient pottery

Machine learns to categorize pottery comparable to expert archaeologists, matches designs among thousands of broken pieces
17-May-2021

Only 17 percent of free-flowing rivers are protected, new research shows

New research published in special issue of Sustainability co-edited by NAU researcher finds that biodiversity commitments will be key to freshwater protection
12-May-2021


The mission of Northern Arizona University is to provide an outstanding undergraduate residential education strengthened by research, graduate and professional programs, and sophisticated methods of distance delivery.

Carly Banks
Media Relations Officer

 Carly.Banks@nau.edu

928-523-5582

Carly Banks
Media Relations Officer

 Carly.Banks@nau.edu

928-523-5582

Kerry Bennett
Research Communications Officer
Research

 Kerry.Bennett@nau.edu

928-523-5556

McKenzie McLoughlin

 mckenzie.mcloughlin@nau.edu

Renee Miller
Operations Manager

 Renee.Miller@nau.edu

928-523-1635

Kimberly Ott
Assistant to the president for media relations

 Kimberly.Ott@nau.edu

Brian Register
Office of the President

 Brian.Register@nau.edu

928-523-2239

Heather Tate
Marketing Department

 Heather.Tate@nau.edu

928-523-7455

Heidi Toth
Assistant Director

 heidi.toth@nau.edu

928-523-8737
