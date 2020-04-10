Marquette, MI USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Professor Makes COVID-19 Acrylic Hoods for Hospital

A human-centered design professor at Northern Michigan University collaborated with an emergency room physician to create an extra shield of COVID-19 protection between patients and health care providers.
10-Apr-2020 9:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

NMU Launches Indoor Agriculture Program

Northern Michigan University will begin offering an indoor agriculture associate degree program this fall. Through a hands-on, multidisciplinary approach, graduates learn equally about plant biology and the construction/maintenance of indoor growing...
25-Mar-2020 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

NMU and Shimadzu Dedicate Medicinal Plant Chemistry Lab

Northern Michigan University students enrolled in the nation's first medicinal plant chemistry program have access to cutting-edge instrumentation used in and beyond the cannabis industry through NMU's partnership with Shimadzu. Representatives of...
26-Nov-2019 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

NMU Offers New Medicinal Plant Chemistry Degree

Northern Michigan University will offer the only four-year degree of its kind in medicinal plant chemistry that combines experimental horticulture and advanced analytical chemistry with an optional entrepreneurial track. Students will gain knowledge...
13-Dec-2016 10:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

NMU Seeks to Increase Indigenous Women in STEM

Northern Michigan University has received nearly $300,000 from the National Science Foundation for a project to increase the number of American Indian and Alaska Native women in STEM fields and train K-16 educators to introduce American Indian...
13-Dec-2016 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

NMU Archaeology Class Unearths Beaver Island History

Relatively little physical evidence exists of the early occupants and fascinating history of Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, A Northern Michigan University summer archaeology field school is gradually filling that void while giving students hands-on...
25-Jul-2016 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

NMU Student Teaches Visually Impaired Woman to Golf

When a 62-year-old visually impaired woman expressed an interest in learning to hit a ball off a tee for a Leader Dogs for the Blind charity golf tourney, an NMU student was eager to accept the challenge.
25-Jul-2016 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Students Expand Perspective of Birds

Northern Michigan University students who participated in a recent field ornithology class recorded interactions with more than 175 bird species in various habitats. They saw raptors pepper the sky over Brockway Mountain during the spring migration,...
22-Jul-2016 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Bridging Climate Change Disconnects

There is overwhelming evidentiary support and consensus within the scientific community related to climate change, but an NMU professor says the keys to meaningful change include effective communication that recognizes the sources of resistance and...
26-Nov-2019 2:15 PM EST

Michigan Election Expert Available

A Northern Michigan University political science professor is available to share his expertise with the media for Michigan election coverage.
27-Oct-2010 2:45 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Northern Michigan University challenges its students and employees to think independently and critically, develop lifelong learning habits, acquire career skills, embrace diversity and become productive citizens in the regional and global community.

Contacts

Kristi Evans
News Director

 kevans@nmu.edu

906-227-1015
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.30387