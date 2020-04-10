Our News on Newswise
Professor Makes COVID-19 Acrylic Hoods for Hospital
A human-centered design professor at Northern Michigan University collaborated with an emergency room physician to create an extra shield of COVID-19 protection between patients and health care providers.
NMU Launches Indoor Agriculture Program
Northern Michigan University will begin offering an indoor agriculture associate degree program this fall. Through a hands-on, multidisciplinary approach, graduates learn equally about plant biology and the construction/maintenance of indoor growing...
NMU and Shimadzu Dedicate Medicinal Plant Chemistry Lab
Northern Michigan University students enrolled in the nation's first medicinal plant chemistry program have access to cutting-edge instrumentation used in and beyond the cannabis industry through NMU's partnership with Shimadzu. Representatives of...
NMU Offers New Medicinal Plant Chemistry Degree
Northern Michigan University will offer the only four-year degree of its kind in medicinal plant chemistry that combines experimental horticulture and advanced analytical chemistry with an optional entrepreneurial track. Students will gain knowledge...
NMU Seeks to Increase Indigenous Women in STEM
Northern Michigan University has received nearly $300,000 from the National Science Foundation for a project to increase the number of American Indian and Alaska Native women in STEM fields and train K-16 educators to introduce American Indian...
NMU Archaeology Class Unearths Beaver Island History
Relatively little physical evidence exists of the early occupants and fascinating history of Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, A Northern Michigan University summer archaeology field school is gradually filling that void while giving students hands-on...
NMU Student Teaches Visually Impaired Woman to Golf
When a 62-year-old visually impaired woman expressed an interest in learning to hit a ball off a tee for a Leader Dogs for the Blind charity golf tourney, an NMU student was eager to accept the challenge.
Students Expand Perspective of Birds
Northern Michigan University students who participated in a recent field ornithology class recorded interactions with more than 175 bird species in various habitats. They saw raptors pepper the sky over Brockway Mountain during the spring migration,...
Bridging Climate Change Disconnects
There is overwhelming evidentiary support and consensus within the scientific community related to climate change, but an NMU professor says the keys to meaningful change include effective communication that recognizes the sources of resistance and...
Michigan Election Expert Available
A Northern Michigan University political science professor is available to share his expertise with the media for Michigan election coverage.
