A human-centered design professor at Northern Michigan University collaborated with an emergency room physician to create an extra shield of COVID-19 protection between patients and health care providers.

Northern Michigan University will begin offering an indoor agriculture associate degree program this fall. Through a hands-on, multidisciplinary approach, graduates learn equally about plant biology and the construction/maintenance of indoor growing...

Northern Michigan University students enrolled in the nation's first medicinal plant chemistry program have access to cutting-edge instrumentation used in and beyond the cannabis industry through NMU's partnership with Shimadzu. Representatives of...

Northern Michigan University will offer the only four-year degree of its kind in medicinal plant chemistry that combines experimental horticulture and advanced analytical chemistry with an optional entrepreneurial track. Students will gain knowledge...

Northern Michigan University has received nearly $300,000 from the National Science Foundation for a project to increase the number of American Indian and Alaska Native women in STEM fields and train K-16 educators to introduce American Indian...

Relatively little physical evidence exists of the early occupants and fascinating history of Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, A Northern Michigan University summer archaeology field school is gradually filling that void while giving students hands-on...

When a 62-year-old visually impaired woman expressed an interest in learning to hit a ball off a tee for a Leader Dogs for the Blind charity golf tourney, an NMU student was eager to accept the challenge.

Northern Michigan University students who participated in a recent field ornithology class recorded interactions with more than 175 bird species in various habitats. They saw raptors pepper the sky over Brockway Mountain during the spring migration,...

