Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management

Our News on Newswise
TREW Gear: Is Amazon the Trail to Growth?
27-Jan-2022 9:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
Renowned Northwestern Business Programs Partner to Offer Undergraduate Real Estate Curriculum, Fellowships
Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management will expand the reach of its real estate program to include Northwestern undergraduate students beginning in fall 2022. The catalyst for the new undergraduate programming is a $2 million gift...
6-Oct-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Research Looks at the Growing Acceptance of Cannabis
14-Sep-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Kellogg Executive Education Launches Chief Product Officer (CPO) Program, in Partnership with Emeritus, to Prepare Product Leaders For the C-Suite
The Kellogg School of Management launches a new Executive Education program for Chief Product Officers.
25-Aug-2021 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
The U.S. ‘massively underinvests’ in science and innovation, expert warns
14-Jul-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
How Debit Cards Empower the Poor and Increase Financial Inclusion
This is an OpEd by Sean Higgins, assistant professor of finance at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
13-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Why 21st century is greatest era for love/marriage
10-Feb-2022 12:55 PM EST
The Great Resignation: A fuel-based mindset will focus on how to make work more attractive, but be costly. Instead, we need to identify the frictions holding people back.
21-Oct-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Northwestern Kellogg Professor on America’s Failure To Deliver Sufficient Vaccines Worldwide and Why It Will Cost The U.S. Its Global Leadership
23-Aug-2021 11:05 AM EDTSee All Experts