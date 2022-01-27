Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management
Evanston, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

TREW Gear: Is Amazon the Trail to Growth?


27-Jan-2022 9:55 AM EST Add to Favorites

Renowned Northwestern Business Programs Partner to Offer Undergraduate Real Estate Curriculum, Fellowships

Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management will expand the reach of its real estate program to include Northwestern undergraduate students beginning in fall 2022. The catalyst for the new undergraduate programming is a $2 million gift...
6-Oct-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

New Research Looks at the Growing Acceptance of Cannabis


14-Sep-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Kellogg Executive Education Launches Chief Product Officer (CPO) Program, in Partnership with Emeritus, to Prepare Product Leaders For the C-Suite

The Kellogg School of Management launches a new Executive Education program for Chief Product Officers.
25-Aug-2021 11:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

The U.S. ‘massively underinvests’ in science and innovation, expert warns


14-Jul-2021 10:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

How Debit Cards Empower the Poor and Increase Financial Inclusion

This is an OpEd by Sean Higgins, assistant professor of finance at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
13-Jul-2021 1:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Kevin Bailey
Digital Marketing Expert

 kevin.bailey@kellogg.northwestern.edu

Abby Daniel
Communications Consultant

 abby.daniel@kellogg.northwestern.edu

312-515-1146

Marni Futterman
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

 m-futterman@kellogg.northwestern.edu

847-491-5446

Molly Lynch
Communications Consultant

 molly@lynchgrouponline.com

Haley Robinson
Senior Communications Coordinator

 haley.robinson@kellogg.northwestern.edu

847.467.7809

LeeAnn Shelton
Director Enterprise Communcations

 leeann.shelton@kellogg.northwestern.edu

847.467.7003

Taryn Tawoda
Assistant Director, External Communications
business

 taryn.tawoda@kellogg.northwestern.edu

847-467-1492
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.16903