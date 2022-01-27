Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management



Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management will expand the reach of its real estate program to include Northwestern undergraduate students beginning in fall 2022. The catalyst for the new undergraduate programming is a $2 million gift...

The Kellogg School of Management launches a new Executive Education program for Chief Product Officers.

This is an OpEd by Sean Higgins, assistant professor of finance at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

