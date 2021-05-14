Our News on Newswise
NSU Researcher Part of Team to Sequence the Genome of One of the World’s Most Elusive Big Cats – the Leopard
They are some of the most beautiful, and elusive, animals on the plant. Leopards. In a major scientific step, the whole genome DNA sequence of 23 individual leopards have been interpreted.
NSU Researcher Part of a Flagship Study on Vertebrate Genomes
Unprecedented novel discoveries have implications for characterizing biodiversity for all life, conservation and human health and disease.
The Great Shark Race is Back!
NSU's Guy Harvey Research Institute Melded Fun with Research, Technology, Business and Sharks!
The 2021 Sea Turtle Nesting Season is Here
Pretty soon Broward County, Florida's beaches will be filled with the "pitter-patter" of little flippers on the sand as it's the 2021 Sea Turtle Nesting Season!
NSU's Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine Receives Provisional Accreditation
The LCME has provided provisional accreditation to NSUMD, which is now one step from full accreditation.
NSU & Coral Restoration Foundation™ Join Forces to Save Coral Diversity
Around the world, coral reefs are under pressure from a host of stressors, including global warming, pollution, and disease events. Now, two leading groups – Nova Southeastern University and the Coral Restoration Foundation™ – are teaming up...
NSU Research Scientist Part of Team Studying Impact of Rising Sea Temperatures on Marine Life
Global warming. Climate change. Coral bleaching. These are a few issues that are negatively impacting our marine world. And now you can add underwater heatwaves to the list - something an NSU Researcher is studying.
NSU’s LifeLong Learning Institute Provides Seniors with Meaningful Virtual Socialization During COVID-19
hen the COVID-19 pandemic brought the U.S. to a standstill, active seniors were suddenly shut in and lost the ability to socialize as they normally would. The impact to Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) LifeLong Learning Institute (LLI) was...
Mass Shootings Are Happening Again: NSU Home to Experts to Help Media Working Related Stories
15-Apr-2021 11:25 AM EDT
NSU Home to Nationally Renowned Elections Expert - Can Provide Insight into 2020 Presidential Election
6-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST
NSU Florida Home to Several Subject Matter Experts for Media Working Today’s Hot Stories
5-Aug-2020 3:50 PM EDT
1-Year Anniversary of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Tragedy is Here - NSU Home to Subject Matter Expert on School Shootings For Media Working Related Stories
7-Feb-2019 3:05 PM EST
Tis the Season to Spend, Spend, Spend! NSU is home to expert in economics and personal finance with tips for consumers
21-Dec-2018 8:05 AM EST
E.Coli Outbreak: NSU Professor of Microbiology
21-Nov-2018 10:05 AM EST
National Suicide Prevention Week Is September 9 to 15: What Do We Need to Know and Do?
6-Sep-2018 10:45 AM EDT
First Amendment Law and Free Speech
15-Aug-2018 10:05 AM EDT