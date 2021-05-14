They are some of the most beautiful, and elusive, animals on the plant. Leopards. In a major scientific step, the whole genome DNA sequence of 23 individual leopards have been interpreted.

Add to Favorites

Unprecedented novel discoveries have implications for characterizing biodiversity for all life, conservation and human health and disease.

Add to Favorites

NSU's Guy Harvey Research Institute Melded Fun with Research, Technology, Business and Sharks!

Add to Favorites

Pretty soon Broward County, Florida's beaches will be filled with the "pitter-patter" of little flippers on the sand as it's the 2021 Sea Turtle Nesting Season!

Add to Favorites

The LCME has provided provisional accreditation to NSUMD, which is now one step from full accreditation.

Add to Favorites

Around the world, coral reefs are under pressure from a host of stressors, including global warming, pollution, and disease events. Now, two leading groups – Nova Southeastern University and the Coral Restoration Foundation™ – are teaming up...

Add to Favorites

Global warming. Climate change. Coral bleaching. These are a few issues that are negatively impacting our marine world. And now you can add underwater heatwaves to the list - something an NSU Researcher is studying.

Add to Favorites

hen the COVID-19 pandemic brought the U.S. to a standstill, active seniors were suddenly shut in and lost the ability to socialize as they normally would. The impact to Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) LifeLong Learning Institute (LLI) was...

Add to Favorites