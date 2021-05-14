Fort Lauderdale, FL USA

Newswise: LeopardPhoto1-NikolayZinoviev.png

NSU Researcher Part of Team to Sequence the Genome of One of the World’s Most Elusive Big Cats – the Leopard

They are some of the most beautiful, and elusive, animals on the plant. Leopards. In a major scientific step, the whole genome DNA sequence of 23 individual leopards have been interpreted.
14-May-2021 10:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

NSU Researcher Part of a Flagship Study on Vertebrate Genomes

Unprecedented novel discoveries have implications for characterizing biodiversity for all life, conservation and human health and disease.
29-Apr-2021 1:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The Great Shark Race is Back!

NSU's Guy Harvey Research Institute Melded Fun with Research, Technology, Business and Sharks!
11-Mar-2021 12:15 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

The 2021 Sea Turtle Nesting Season is Here

Pretty soon Broward County, Florida's beaches will be filled with the "pitter-patter" of little flippers on the sand as it's the 2021 Sea Turtle Nesting Season!
9-Mar-2021 12:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: IMG_1930.jpg

NSU's Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine Receives Provisional Accreditation

The LCME has provided provisional accreditation to NSUMD, which is now one step from full accreditation.
23-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 3B1A1099.JPG

NSU & Coral Restoration Foundation™ Join Forces to Save Coral Diversity

Around the world, coral reefs are under pressure from a host of stressors, including global warming, pollution, and disease events. Now, two leading groups – Nova Southeastern University and the Coral Restoration Foundation™ – are teaming up...
16-Feb-2021 11:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: fivelinedcardinalfish_CreditJodieRummer-2.jpeg

NSU Research Scientist Part of Team Studying Impact of Rising Sea Temperatures on Marine Life

Global warming. Climate change. Coral bleaching. These are a few issues that are negatively impacting our marine world. And now you can add underwater heatwaves to the list - something an NSU Researcher is studying.
28-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: LLIChairYogaSpring20201.jpg

NSU’s LifeLong Learning Institute Provides Seniors with Meaningful Virtual Socialization During COVID-19

hen the COVID-19 pandemic brought the U.S. to a standstill, active seniors were suddenly shut in and lost the ability to socialize as they normally would. The impact to Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) LifeLong Learning Institute (LLI) was...
11-Dec-2020 10:45 AM EST Add to Favorites


