Biosciences Chief Scientist, Corporate Fellow Reflects on Trailblazing LGBTQIA+ Presence at ORNL

In a long career full of scientific accomplishments, Brian Davison counts among his many successes the formation of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s LGBTQIA+ employee group and helping gay and lesbian staff at the lab navigate a sometimes tricky...
29-Jun-2021

Newswise: 2018-P07982.jpg

ORNL’s Kurfess, Schmitz receive SME 2021 International Honor Awards

Two researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been recognized by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for their work in leading critical breakthroughs and advancements in manufacturing technologies, processes and education.
24-Jun-2021

DOE scientists deploy creativity, speed to disrupt COVID-19

An ORNL-led team comprising researchers from multiple DOE national laboratories is using artificial intelligence and computational screening techniques – in combination with experimental validation – to identify and design five promising drug...
10-Jun-2021

ORNL Names New Innovation Crossroads Cohort of Manufacturing, Building and Clean Energy Technology Entrepreneurs

Six science and technology innovators from across the United States will join the fifth cohort of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Innovation Crossroads program in June. As the Southeast’s only research and development program for entrepreneurs...
7-Jun-2021

Newswise: XiaohanYangORNL.jpg

Single gene boosts climate resilience, yield and carbon capture in crops

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have discovered a single gene that simultaneously boosts plant growth and tolerance for stresses such as drought and salt, all while tackling the root cause of climate change by enabling plants to pull...
3-Jun-2021

Newswise: 2021-P03091_small.jpg

Hands-free: Wireless charging system advances electric vehicle convenience

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists have for several years now steadily advanced a wireless charging technology that can make powering an electric vehicle just as easy, or easier, than filling up a car with gas. The researchers are now nearing...
2-Jun-2021

Newswise: EuropaClipper_Poster_08_2020_002_2_.jpg

Story tips: Un-Earthly ice, buildings in the loop, batteries unbound and 3D printing for geothermal

ORNL story tips: Un-Earthly ice, buildings in the loop, batteries unbound and 3D printing for geothermal
1-Jun-2021

Newswise: kink-banner.jpg

Physicists Crack the Code to Signature Superconductor Kink Using Supercomputing

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an...
19-May-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: ChuckKesselProfile.jpg

Chuck Kessel: Forging Paths for Fusion’s Future

Chuck Kessel leads the national Blanket and Fuel Cycle program, the national Fusion Energy Systems Studies program and the Virtual Laboratory of Technology and co-leads the Liquid-Metal Plasma-Facing Components program. He's devoted his career to...
16-Nov-2020

Newswise: Ethanphoto.jpg

Ethan Coon: Capturing Natural Processes Through Math

As a computational hydrologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Ethan Coon combines his talent for math with his love of coding to solve big science questions about water quality, water availability for energy production, climate change, and the...
19-Sep-2019

Newswise: 2019-P05535.jpg

Nina Balke: Fine-tuned science

As a researcher at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, a DOE Nanoscience User Facility, Nina Balke explores avenues for fine-tuning materials’ physical properties to solve energy challenges and expands fundamental research...
26-Aug-2019

Newswise: Amy_Rose_ORNL.jpg

National lab tech to help locate people & power outages during Hurricane Irma; helps prep for Jose & Katia

1-Sep-2017

Newswise: DiamondAnvilCell-1140.jpg

The Pressure Is on

Researchers with Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL’s) Spallation Neutron Source (SNS) have developed technology to squeeze materials with a million times the pressure of the earth’s atmosphere while studying them with neutrons. When they...
13-Aug-2015

Newswise: Yonath.jpg

Yonath Discusses Visualizing Ribosomes and Antibiotic Resistance

Ada Yonath, a pioneer in using crystallographic techniques to visualize ribosome structure, was the most recent Eugene P. Wigner Distinguished Lecturer at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Her work continues to contribute to...
12-Feb-2015

About

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a multiprogram science and technology laboratory managed for the U.S Department of Energy by UT-Battelle, LLC. Scientists and engineers at ORNL conduct basic and applied research and development to create scientific knowledge and technological solutions that strengthen the nation's leadership in key areas of science; increase the availability of clean, abundant energy; restore and protect the environment; and contribute to national security.

