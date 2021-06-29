In a long career full of scientific accomplishments, Brian Davison counts among his many successes the formation of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s LGBTQIA+ employee group and helping gay and lesbian staff at the lab navigate a sometimes tricky...

Two researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been recognized by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for their work in leading critical breakthroughs and advancements in manufacturing technologies, processes and education.

An ORNL-led team comprising researchers from multiple DOE national laboratories is using artificial intelligence and computational screening techniques – in combination with experimental validation – to identify and design five promising drug...

Six science and technology innovators from across the United States will join the fifth cohort of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Innovation Crossroads program in June. As the Southeast’s only research and development program for entrepreneurs...

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have discovered a single gene that simultaneously boosts plant growth and tolerance for stresses such as drought and salt, all while tackling the root cause of climate change by enabling plants to pull...

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists have for several years now steadily advanced a wireless charging technology that can make powering an electric vehicle just as easy, or easier, than filling up a car with gas. The researchers are now nearing...

ORNL story tips: Un-Earthly ice, buildings in the loop, batteries unbound and 3D printing for geothermal

A team performed simulations on the Summit supercomputer and found that electrons in cuprates interact with phonons much more strongly than was previously thought, leading to experimentally observed “kinks” in the relationship between an...

