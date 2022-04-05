New Orleans, LA USA

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital Designated a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, La. has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States.
Jennings American Legion Hospital joins Ochsner Health

Jennings American Legion Hospital (JALH) joins Ochsner Health (Ochsner), becoming Ochsner American Legion Hospital (OALH). As part of the Ochsner family, OALH will be better positioned to expand access to high-quality, affordable, innovative care to...
16 Ochsner Researchers Rank Among the Top 2% in Their Fields Worldwide

Sixteen Ochsner Health researchers have earned the honor of being labeled in the top 2% of their fields worldwide, according to a significant Stanford University study that ranks academics based on the impact of their publications. The distinction...
Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report.

The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies.

It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40+ hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

