Our News on Newswise
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital Designated a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, La. has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States.
5-Apr-2022 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Jennings American Legion Hospital joins Ochsner Health
Jennings American Legion Hospital (JALH) joins Ochsner Health (Ochsner), becoming Ochsner American Legion Hospital (OALH). As part of the Ochsner family, OALH will be better positioned to expand access to high-quality, affordable, innovative care to...
1-Apr-2022 10:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
16 Ochsner Researchers Rank Among the Top 2% in Their Fields Worldwide
Sixteen Ochsner Health researchers have earned the honor of being labeled in the top 2% of their fields worldwide, according to a significant Stanford University study that ranks academics based on the impact of their publications. The distinction...
31-Mar-2022 4:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News