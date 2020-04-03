Ohio's Electric Cooperatives is the electric power generation and transmission cooperative provider (Buckeye Power, Inc.) and the statewide trade and services association (Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives, Inc.) for the electric distribution cooperative utilities serving Ohio. Buckeye Power operates Cardinal Operating Company and its flagship Cardinal Power Plant, a 1230-MW coal-fired power plant jointly owned with American Electric Power, and provides wholesale electricity to 25 electric cooperatives serving consumers in Ohio. Ohio Rural Electric Cooperatives provides safety training and loss prevention, communications, marketing, economic development, and government affairs services to 24 electric cooperatives in Ohio and one in West Virginia.

Together, we are Ohio's Electric Cooperatives.