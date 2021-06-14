Our News on Newswise
Ohio State Among First In Nation To Implant New Deep-Brain Stimulation Device
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The team of neurologists and neurosurgeons at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and its Neurological Institute are among the first in the nation to implant a new deep-brain stimulation (DBS) device that will help...
Study: Cardiac MRI Effective in Detecting Asymptomatic, Symptomatic Myocarditis in Athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A cardiac MRI of athletes who had COVID-19 is seven times more effective in detecting inflammation of the heart than symptom-based testing, according to a study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center...
Survey: Most Americans Say They’ll Continue Health Precautions After Covid-19
A new national survey of more than 2,000 Americans by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds most plan to continue many of the pandemic precautions in the name of public health, even when the pandemic is over.
Ohio State-Led Support Program Suggests A Reduction in Preterm Birth and Infant Mortality
New research suggests a unique program called Moms2B at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows a reduction in adverse pregnancy outcomes in communities disproportionately affected by these public health issues.
Researchers Discover New Variant of COVID-19 Virus in Columbus, Ohio
Scientists have discovered a new variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It carries a mutation identical to the U.K. strain, but it likely arose in a virus strain already in the U.S. The researchers also report the evolution of...
Survey: Americans Likely to Attend Large Holiday Gatherings Despite COVID-19
A new national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds that although a majority of Americans plan to take precautions at holiday gatherings, such as social distancing and asking those with COVID symptoms not to attend, many...
Ohio State Study Shows Cardiac MRI Effective in Identifying Myocarditis in Athletes
A cardiac MRI is effective in identifying inflammation of the heart muscle in athletes and can help determine when those who have recovered from COVID-19 can safely return to play in competitive sports, according to a new study by researchers at The...
Ohio State Recruits Michigan's Dr. Carol Bradford as College of Medicine Dean
The Ohio State University welcomes a well-known physician-scientist in the field of otolaryngology—head and neck surgery to lead its College of Medicine, subject to approval by the university’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Carol R. Bradford will...
Ohio State Experts Offer Tips for Students Who Miss Normalcy of Sports, Activities
5-Aug-2020 12:05 AM EDT
Ohio State Experts Offer Tips For Healthy Transition To Post-COVID-19 Workplace
12-May-2020 7:15 PM EDT
How to Taper Off Opioid Medications Safely
Whitney Luke, MD, a board certified pain medicine and addiction medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains how to properly taper opioid medication.
19-Sep-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Foods to avoid when you have the flu
Kasey Vavrek, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains the worst and best foods when you have the flu.
19-Sep-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Stop smoking without packing on the pounds
Smoking is a hard habit to kick but when you do, the health benefits are almost immediate. As you re-invent yourself as a non-smoker, here are three straightforward ways to combat weight gain and keep you distracted while coming off that smoking...
31-Dec-2018 1:05 PM EST
Tips for making resolutions work
Now is the time many people make New Year’s resolutions.Studies have shown that about 41 percent of people make New Year’s resolutions, but only about 8 percent are successful in achieving their goals. For this New Year, revise your goal-setting...
31-Dec-2018 1:05 PM EST
How Does Social Drinking Become Problematic as We Age?
As we age, we become more vulnerable to developing an alcohol use disorder, more commonly known as alcoholism. Your body processes alcohol less efficiently the older you get. Also, seniors may be drinking more to seek relief from the boredom,...
28-Dec-2018 9:00 AM EST
My Cold Is Gone, So Why Am I Still Coughing?
One of the classic cold symptoms is a cough. Usually after a week or so, the cold runs its course and most of the symptoms go away. But for some people, the cough remains. So why do we cough and what can we do about it? Here are five things you...
27-Dec-2018 4:05 PM EST