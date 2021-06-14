COLUMBUS, Ohio – The team of neurologists and neurosurgeons at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and its Neurological Institute are among the first in the nation to implant a new deep-brain stimulation (DBS) device that will help...

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A cardiac MRI of athletes who had COVID-19 is seven times more effective in detecting inflammation of the heart than symptom-based testing, according to a study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center...

A new national survey of more than 2,000 Americans by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds most plan to continue many of the pandemic precautions in the name of public health, even when the pandemic is over.

New research suggests a unique program called Moms2B at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows a reduction in adverse pregnancy outcomes in communities disproportionately affected by these public health issues.

Scientists have discovered a new variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It carries a mutation identical to the U.K. strain, but it likely arose in a virus strain already in the U.S. The researchers also report the evolution of...

A new national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds that although a majority of Americans plan to take precautions at holiday gatherings, such as social distancing and asking those with COVID symptoms not to attend, many...

A cardiac MRI is effective in identifying inflammation of the heart muscle in athletes and can help determine when those who have recovered from COVID-19 can safely return to play in competitive sports, according to a new study by researchers at The...

The Ohio State University welcomes a well-known physician-scientist in the field of otolaryngology—head and neck surgery to lead its College of Medicine, subject to approval by the university’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Carol R. Bradford will...

